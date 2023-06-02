On Thursday, Denver’s school board started publicly hashing out whether school resource officers, or SROs, will permanently return to campuses. It’s about time. But will Denver Public Schools rescind and replace the existing policy barring SROs from campus?

Director Scott Baldermann voted for the original proposal to remove SROs — who are Denver police assigned to schools — in 2020. Now, he tells me, “I’ve changed my views because of what I’ve learned since then.” He explained that “the increased violence outside of school and the substantial increase in the number of weapons confiscated in this school district directly ties to safety.”

That’s why Baldermann introduced his replacement policy at the board’s Thursday work session — a proposal he’s been working on to authorize the permanent return of SROs. His plan largely allows the superintendent to decide when, where and for how long SROs are placed inside schools while setting conditions for SROs.

Baldermann’s proposal requires rigorous certification trainings through the National Association of School Resource Officers and mandates a “soft” uniform. The policy emphasizes de-escalation and “restorative practices.” However, it remains too prescriptive — entirely excluding SROs from the discipline process and discouraging staff from contacting law enforcement. This begs the question: Will the board view SROs as merely a necessary evil — or critical partners in fostering a civil learning environment?

Director Charmaine Lindsay wasn’t on the board in 2020, but she opposed the SRO removal. Lindsay became the first board member to advocate permanent reinstatement in March, following a shooting at East High School, when she endorsed letting school communities decide if they want SROs. Baldermann’s proposal doesn’t leave it up to the schools, but it comes close: the superintendent has the latitude to make school-based decisions without putting the burden and liability on principals.

“I think to a certain extent (SROs) provide a deterrent effect, and I think there’s less of a likelihood that someone will walk into a school with a gun when an SRO is present,” Lindsay added. That objective — deterrence — is backed by studies, and it undergirds Baldermann’s reasoning.

“My hope is that this will be a proactive deterrent to reduce the amount of weapons that are showing up in schools right now and to safeguard the schools until the city takes on the external violence that we’re seeing in neighborhoods,” Baldermann said. “There’s also this component of how kids and teachers feel when they’re in school. … Just the presence of an officer in school can give them a little peace of mind they need to learn.”

Both Baldermann and Lindsay believe past district discipline policies led to excess punishments, tickets and arrests of students — but they acknowledge change is necessary. Joining me on 710KNUS radio last month, Lindsay emphasized her desire to restore SROs in “a way that’s fair and limits their power to criminalize kids” and stressed that “what you’re talking about in an inner-city urban school is kids with handguns (not mass shootings).”

Not everyone wants to bring back SROs, however. Three board members — Tay Anderson, Scott Esserman and Michelle Quattlebaum — proposed a policy forbidding SROs from being stationed on-campus. Instead, they envision an agreement with Denver Police to establish regional “community resource officers” that respond only when necessary. In a Wednesday press conference, Anderson and Esserman pitched their idea as a “middle-ground solution” that won’t “turn back on the progress that we have made.” What progress? Escalations in on-campus weapons, intimidation and student-on-student violence?

Let’s be real: The Anderson proposal isn’t a “middle ground.” It’s the same failed policy — whereby police show up only under urgent or legally-required circumstances — dressed up as “community resource officers” that still aren’t located where they need to be or empowered to do what’s necessary. And unlike Baldermann’s more proscriptive proposal, theirs ties the superintendent’s hands with a totally prescriptive policy that strictly directs what he’s allowed to do.

“They may not be the loudest voices you’re hearing. They may not be organizing press conferences on a weekly basis. But they are telling us loudly and clearly that having SROs in the building is, in fact, an oppressive system,” Esserman declared. Is this a dogged ideological position — or are they just tone-deaf?

Recently, the board voted 4-3 to boost Superintendent Alex Marrero’s salary by 10% plus performance bonuses. Reports indicated for weeks that Marrero has considered leaving the district — suggesting the raise was likely meant to retain him and otherwise attract qualified candidates deterred by the board’s dysfunction. Anderson, Esserman and Quattlebaum dissented.

No surprise there: In December, I flagged executive sessions they evidently used to turn against Marrero behind closed doors — echoing “shades of his predecessor,” Susana Cordova, who resigned in 2020 after the board “undermined her leadership.” Their true intentions were again exposed after Marrero unilaterally reinstated SROs on a temporary basis in March.

Let’s be clear: Anderson, Esserman and Quattlebaum have persistently targeted Marrero. They plainly voted against the contract to discourage him from staying. Now, their effort to block any superintendent from permanently reinstating SROs jeopardizes any goodwill they may have (disingenuously) gained. Quattlebaum, though, was curiously absent from Wednesday’s press conference. Perhaps she’s reconsidering SROs?

Nevertheless, it’s the right call to empower the superintendent to reinstate SROs. Baldermann’s proposal needs improvement, but it’s a crucial starting point. Now, the diverse, growing majority must voice their support for enhancing school safety during public comment.

Jimmy Sengenberger is an investigative journalist, public speaker, and host of “The Jimmy Sengenberger Show” Saturdays from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. on News/Talk 710 KNUS. Reach Jimmy online at JimmySengenberger.com or on Twitter @SengCenter.