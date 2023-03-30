FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Love that great Disney music. The Denver Gay Men's Chorus has an extra special weekend: Disney PRIDE In Concert at Ellie Caulkins Opera House. Described as "a musical celebration of LGBTQ life, love, family and perseverance" with inspiration from the beloved Disney songs. A Colorado premiere with 25-piece orchestra, choreography and visuals. Tickets $25-$90.

axs.com/search?q=Disney+Pride+in+Concert

FRIDAY-SATURDAY

Two nights to once again enjoy the music of the late “Queen of Tejano Music,” Selena Quintanilla. Featured soloist Isabel Sánchez is backed by the full Colorado Symphony Orchestra. Boettcher Concert Hall in the Denver Performing Arts Complex, 1400 Curtis St. 7:30 p.m. Tickets $15-$98+: tickets.coloradosymphony.org/6538/6540.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

It's the weekend for the 49-year Park Hill Art Club Spring Art Show and Sale, a tradition for professionals, amateurs, emerging and established artists. In a new location post-Covid, Park Hill United Methodist Church, 5209 Montview Blvd. Artist reception 4:30-8 p.m. Friday, hours Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. parkhillartclub.org

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Final weekend for Lin-Manuel Miranda's musical "In the Heights" through Sunday at Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, 30 W. Dale St. Tickets at $20 plus fees. Miranda's first musical is a personal look at his home area of Washington Heights in upper Manhattan. 7:30 p.m. with an additional show 5 p.m. Saturday and a Sunday matinee. tinyurl.com/4sxntevs

FRIDAY-SATURDAY The best way to salute the legendary era of silent films with the film accompanied by music by Mont Alto Motion Picture Orchestra. Friday and Saturday: Hollywood Fools - Celebrating Silent Film Legend Harold Lloyd. Featured are "The Kid Brother" (1927) and "Safety Last (1923). Tickets $15-$20. longmontmuseum.org

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

The big Rocky Mountain Train Show takes over the National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt St., in Denver for a busy two days delighting crowds with operating layouts, museums, demonstrations, vendors and train experts and hobbyists. Open to the public 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission at the door $8.72 plus fees, and group admission available. rockymountaintrainshow.com/Default.aspx