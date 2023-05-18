OPENING

“Fast X” — (Action, PG-13, 141 minutes). Dom Toretto and his family have outsmarted their foe throughout their many missions, but now they must face the most lethal opponent yet.

“Master Gardener” — (Drama, R, 111 minutes). When the wealthy Mrs. Haverhill insists her horticulturist, Narvel, take on her troubled great-niece as an apprentice, deep secrets of Narvel's violent past are unlocked and puts all of them in danger.

“The Metropolitan Opera: Don Giovanni” — (Opera, 220 minutes). A live broadcast of opera performed at The Metropolitan Opera.

“Robots” — (Comedy, R, 93 minutes). Womanizer Charles and gold digger Elaine learn the lesson of humanity when are teamed up to find the robot doubles of themselves.

ONGOING

“Air” — (Drama, R, 112 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. The story of show salesman Sonny Vaccora’s partnership with rookie Michael Jordan and how the Air Jordan brand revolutionized the world of sports.

“Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.” — (Comedy, PG-13, 105 minutes). Grade: A, Katie Walsh. Margaret must find a way to navigate through new friends, feelings and the beginning of adolescence when her family moves from New York City to the suburbs in New Jersey.

“Beau is Afraid” — (Comedy horror, R, 179 minutes). After his mother dies, a paranoid man must face his darkest fears during his odyssey to get back home.

“Big George Foreman: The Miraculous Story of the Once and Future Heavyweight Champion of the World” — Grade: C, Katie Walsh. (Documentary, not rated, 129 minutes). The story of George Foreman’s life and boxing career.

“Blackberry” — (Biography, R, 119 minutes). Grade: A-, Michael Phillips. The story of the rise and demise of the first smartphone.

“Book Club: The Next Chapter” — (Comedy, PG-13, 107 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. Four friends decide to take their book club to Italy for a relaxing vacation, but their trip turns into a once-in-a-lifetime adventure when things go off the rails after secrets are revealed.

“Chevalier” — (Drama, PG-13, 107 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. Based on the true story of the rise and downfall of Chevalier de Saint-Georges, a French-Caribbean violinist, composer and son of an African slave.

“Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” — (Action, PG-13, 134 minutes). Grade: B-, Katie Walsh. Things goes awry for a thief and a band of adventurers when they run into the wrong people during their heist to retrieve a lost relic.

“Evil Dead Rise” — (Horror, R, 97 minutes). Two estranged sisters’ reunion is cut short when they have to figure out a way to survive flesh-possessing demons.

“Fool’s Paradise” — (Comedy, R, 97 minutes). When a publicist realizes a man recently released from a mental health facility looks just like a method actor who won’t come out of his trailer, he decides to use this man in place of the actor.

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” — (Action, PG-13, 150 minutes). Although Peter Quill is still reeling from the loss of Gamora, he must rally his team to defend the universe on a mission that if not successful could mean the end of the Guardians.

“Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant” — (Action, R, 123 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. Afghan interpreter Ahmed saves Army Sgt. John Kinley’s life after they are ambushed. When Kinley finds out Ahmed and his family will not be given safe passage to America as was promised, he returns to the war zone to retrieve Ahmed and his family before the Taliban hunts them down.

“Hypnotic” — (Action, R, 92 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. While investigating the mystery involving his missing daughter, a detective discovers a secret government program.

“John Wick: Chapter 4” — (Action, R, 169 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. John Wick has found a way to defeat The High Table, but first he has to face off against a powerful alliance that turns friends into foes.

“Knights of the Zodiac” — (Action, PG-13, 112 minutes). Seiya realizes he is destined to protect a goddess of war who reincarnated as a young girl, but to do so he must face his past and become the Knight of the Zodiac.

“Love Again” — (Comedy, PG-13, 104 minutes). After a young woman’s fiancé dies, she tries to ease her pain by sending romantic texts to his old cellphone and forms a connection with the man who now owns the old phone number.

“Nefarious” — (Horror, R, 98 minutes). During a psychiatric evaluation on the day of his scheduled execution, a convicted killer declares he is a demon and claims that the psychiatrist will soon commit three murders of his own.

“Polite Society” — (Action, PG-13, 104 minutes). Ria Khan pulls off an ambitious wedding heist to keep her older sister Lena from getting married.

“The Pope’s Exorcist” — (Horror, R, 103 minutes). While Father Gabriele Amorth, the chief exorcist of the Vatican, investigates a young boy’s possession he uncovers an old conspiracy the Vatican has kept hidden.

“Rally Road Racers” — (Animation, PG, 93 minutes). To prove he has what it takes to be the next great racer, rookie driver Zhi must overcome rival racers, dangerous terrain and unexpected obstacles while competing against the reigning rally car circuit champion.

“Renfield” — (Comedy, R, 93 minutes). Grade: B, Katie Walsh. Renfield, Dracula’s servant, longs for a life that doesn’t include Dracula’s demands and the bloodshed that come with the demands.

“Showing Up” — (Comedy, R, 107 minutes). While a sculptor is trying to open a new show, she must work through the daily dramas of friends and family.

“Sisu” — (Action, R, 91 minutes). A solitary prospector will go to any lengths to get back the gold the Nazis stole from him.

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” — (Animation, PG, 92 minutes). Grade: C, Katie Walsh. While working to fix a water main, Brooklyn plumber brothers Mario and Luigi get separated when they are transported down a strange pipe that lands them in Mushroom Kingdom. Mario learns to tap into his own powers when he, along with two Mushroom Kingdom residents Toad and Princess Peach, go on an epic journey to find his brother.

“Wild Life” — (Documentary, PG-13, 93 minutes). The story of conservationists Kris and Doug Tompkins and their fight to preserve on of the last wild placed on earth.

Editor’s note: Please contact individual movie theaters for showtimes and other movies added after list was compiled.

Carlotta Olson, The Denver Gazette