Wednesday

Sipping N’ Painting Hampden — “Swan Song,” 6:30-8:30 p.m., Sipping N’ Painting Hampden, 6461 E. Hampden Ave., Denver, $35. Registration required: sippingnpaintinghampden.com.

—

Live Country Music — Racyne Parker at 7 p.m. and Cory Waller & the Wicked Things at 8:30 p.m., Number Thirty Eight, 3560 Chestnut Place, Denver; nmbr38.com/calendar.

—

Paint and Wine Party — “Lotus Flower,” 7-9 p.m., Sipping N’ Painting Highland, 1331 W. 38th St., Denver, $30. Registration required: sippingnpaintinghighland.com.

John Williams’ Suites from Star Wars and Harry Potter — With the Colorado Symphony, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison, $35-$75. Tickets: axs.com.

The Rocket Summer — With The Juliana Theory, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $22.50. Tickets: axs.com.

Josephine Foster — With Advance Base (FKA Casiotone for the Painfully Alone), 8 p.m., Hi-Dive, 7 S. Broadway, Denver, $18-$20. Tickets: hi-dive.com.

OURS: Unfollow Tour — With No Signal, Chris Mercer & Damian Musto, 8 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge, 3602 E. Colfax Ave., Denver, $25. Tickets: lost-lake.com.

New Faces Contest Round 1 — 8 p.m., Comedy Works Downtown, 1226 15th St., Denver, $14. Tickets: comedyworks.com.

Con4mity Time 4 Revolution EP Release Show — 8 p.m., Herman’s Hideaway, 1578 S. Broadway, Denver. Tickets: hermanshideaway.com.

George Nelson Band — 8 p.m., License No. 1, 2115 13th St., Boulder; license1boulderado.com.

Open Mic Musicians — 9-11:30 p.m., Mercury Café, 2199 California St., Denver, $5; mercurycafe.com.

CARLOTTA OLSON, The Denver Gazette