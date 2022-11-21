If you have an event taking place in the Denver area, email information to carlotta.olson@gazette.com at least two weeks in advance. All events are listed in the calendar on space availability.
Monday
Skating in the Square — 3-7 p.m. Mondays-Wednesdays, 3-9 p.m. Thursdays-Fridays, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturdays, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sundays, through Jan. 29, Olde Town, Arvada, $10 adult skate rental, $12 ages 11 and younger; visitarvada.org/articles/arvada-holiday-guide-2022.
Pet Nights with Santa — 4-7 p.m. Mondays through Dec. 5, Park Meadows, 8401 Park Meadows Center Drive, Lone Tree. Registration: parkmeadows.com.
—
The Garden — 7 p.m., Summit Music Hall, 1902 Blake St., Denver, $58 and up. Tickets: tinyurl.com/f5b7fvr7.
—
So Cal Punk Invasion Tour — With Black Flags, The Dickies, TSOL and Total Chaos, 7 p.m., The Oriental Theater, 4435 W. 44th Ave., Denver, $30. Tickets: theorientaltheater.com.
Musical Mondays — Part drag show, part Broadway revue, part participatory sing-your-heart-out good time, 7-9 p.m., Denver Milk Market, 1800 Wazee St., Suite 100, Denver; dairyblock.com/events.
Karaoke — With Eric the Red, 9-11:45 p.m., Goosetown Tavern, 3242 E. Colfax Ave., Denver; goosetowntavern.com.
“Day of the Dead” Exhibit — Through Dec. 21, Northglenn Recreation Center, 1 E. Memorial Parkway, Northglenn; northglennarts.org.
“Colorado Through the Seasons” — Works by nature photography Jeremy Janus, through Dec. 31, Denver International Airport, Denver; tinyurl.com/5d7xtpcj.
“Seeing Red: Botanical Illustration” — Through Jan. 2, Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.
CARLOTTA OLSON, The Denver Gazette