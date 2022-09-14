If you have an event taking place in the Denver area, email information to carlotta.olson@gazette.com at least two weeks in advance. All events are listed in the calendar on space availability.
Wednesday
CYC Back to School Night Fundraiser — 5:305 p.m., Comedy Works South at the Landmark, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village, $60 and up. Tickets: comedyworks.com.
Food Fight for Scleroderma — With chefs and bartenders from the Denver Area, 5:30-9 p.m., The Pavilion at Hudson Gardens, Littleton, $85-$110. Tickets: foodfightdenver.com.
Seven Grand Cocktail Class with Dickel — 7-9 p.m., Seven Grand, Denver, $25. Tickets: dairyblock.com/events.
DJ Jacoby — 7-10 p.m., Number Thirty Eight, 3560 Chestnut Place, Denver; nmbr38.com/calendar.
Miss May I — With Currents, Kingdom of Giants, Landmvrks, 7-11 p.m., The Oriental Theater, Denver, $20 and up. Tickets: theorientaltheater.com.
Wilco — With Margo Price, 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $55 and up. Tickets: axs.com.
The Head and the Heart — 7:30 p.m., Mission Ballroom, Denver, $59.50-$89.50. Tickets: axs.com.
Brandt Tobler — 8 p.m., Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square, 1226 15th St., Denver, $14. Tickets: comedyworks.com.
Boris & Nothing — 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater, Denver, $27.50. Tickets: axs.com.
Oh He Dead — 9 p.m., Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox, 1215 20th St., Denver, $15 and up. Tickets: opheliasdenver.com.
The Band Ice Cream — With Tarantula Bill and Calamity, 9 p.m., Hi-Dive, Denver, $10-$12. Tickets: hi-dive.com.
CARLOTTA OLSON, The Denver Gazette