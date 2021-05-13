Some events may be canceled because of COVID-19. If you have an event taking place in the Denver area, email information to carlotta.olson@gazette.com at least two weeks in advance. All events are listed in the calendar on space availability.
Thursday
90's Night — 6-8 p.m., Number Thirty Eight, 3560 Chestnut Place, Denver; nmbr38.com/calendar
Sipping N' Painting Hampden — Mystic Mountain, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Sipping N' Painting Hamden, 6300 E. Hampden Ave., Denver, $35. Registration required: sippingnpaintinghampden.com.
Open Mic: Comedy Night — 7 p.m., Herman's Hideaway, 1578 S. Broadway, Denver, go online for ticket prices; hermanshideaway.com.
Open Mic Night — at Club Denver, 1855 Blake St., Suite 100, Denver; dairyblock.com/events.
Paint and Wine Party — Milky Way, 7 p.m., Sipping N' Painting Highland, 4995 Lowell Blvd., Denver, $25. Registration required: sippingnpaintinghighland.com.
"The Art of Being Alone: Artists in Quarantine" Virtual Exhibit — A digital exhibit documenting the experience of artists during COIVD-19, through June 5, hosted Museo De Las Americas, Denver. Tickets required: museo.org.
Thursday-Friday
Live Music — With Dopado, 6:15 p.m. Thursday, 6:45 p.m. Friday, Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom, 2635 Welton St., Denver, go online for ticket prices. Tickets required: cervantesmasterpiece.com.
Thursday-Saturday
Matthew Broussard — 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 7:15 and 9:45 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Comedy Works South, 5345 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village, $17-$25. Tickets required: comedyworks.com.