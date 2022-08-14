If you have an event taking place in the Denver area, email information to carlotta.olson@gazette.com at least two weeks in advance. All events are listed in the calendar on space availability.
Sunday
Paint and Mimosa Party — “Maroon Bells,” 12:30-2:30 p.m., Sipping N’ Painting Highland, 1331 W. 38th St., Denver, $30. Registration required: sippingnpaintinghighland.com.
Ultra Low — With Super Spreader & Team Nonexistent, 4 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge, Denver, $12. Tickets: lost-lake.com.
Total Flower Chaos — With Sonic Alchemy & Lorcaster, 4 p.m., Globe Hall, Denver, $12. Tickets: globehall.com.
Artist on the Rise Concert — With Hickabee, 4-6 p.m., Dairy Block Alley, 1800 Wazee St., Denver; dairyblock.com/events.
Banthom House, Racyne Parker — 4-8 p.m., Number Thirty Eight, Denver; nmbr38.com/calendar.
Y La Bamba — With Kayla Marque, 4-8:30 p.m., Levitt Pavilion, Ruby Hill Park, Denver. Tickets: levittdenver.org/summer-concert-series.
Sipping N’ Painting Hampden — “Ocean Breeze,” 5:30-7:30 p.m., Sipping N’ Painting Hampden, 6300 E. Hampden Ave., Denver, $35. Registration required: sippingnpaintinghampden.com.
Said the Sky — 6 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison, $39.95 and up. Tickets: axs.com.
Wild — 7 p.m., The Oriental Theater, Denver, $30 and up. Tickets: theorientaltheater.com.
Metalachi — With Ghoul School, 8 p.m., HQ, Denver, $18 and up. Tickets: hqdenver.com.
Skweezy Jibbs — With Adam Pasi, 8 p.m., Cervantes’ Other Side, Denver, $25 and up. Tickets: cervantesmasterpiece.com.
CARLOTTA OLSON, THE DENVER GAZETTE