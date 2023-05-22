If you have an event taking place in the Denver area, email information to carlotta.olson@gazette.com at least two weeks in advance. All events are listed in the calendar on space availability.

Monday

H2 Big Band — 6 p.m., Dazzle at Baur’s, 1512 Curtis St., Denver, $15-$35. Tickets: dazzledenver.com/#/events.

Flatirons Jazz Orchestra — 7 p.m., Orchid Denver, 1448 Market St., Denver, $20. Tickets: orchiddenver.com/events.

Boozy Bingo — 7-8:30 p.m., Avanti Boulder, 1401 Pearl St., Boulder, $3 per card to benefit the Chow Organization; boulderdowntown.com/events.

Classical Guitar Ensemble — 7:30 p.m., Hamilton Recital Hall, 2344 E. Iliff Ave., Denver; newmancenterpresents.com.

My Life with the Thrill Kill Kult — 7:30 p.m., The Oriental Theater, 4435 W. 44th Ave., Denver, $25 and up. Tickets: theorientaltheater.com.

Skating Polly — Chaos County Line Tour, 8 p.m., HQ, Denver, $13. Tickets: hqdenver.com.

GZA of Wu-Tang Clan performs Liquid Swords — With live band, 8 p.m., Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom, 2635 Welton St., Denver, $27.50. Tickets: cervantesmasterpiece.com.

“Near East to Far West: Fictions of French and American Colonialism” — Through May 28, Denver Art Museum, 100 W. 14th Ave. Parkway, Denver, go online for prices. Tickets: denverartmuseum.org.

“Breakthroughs: A Celebration of RedLine at 15” — Through May 28, MCA Denver, 1485 Delgany St., Denver, go online for admission prices. Tickets: mcadenver.org.

“Renewal” Sculptures by Tamara Kostianovsky — Through June 18, Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St., Denver, go online for prices; botanicgardens.org.

Pollinator Place Exhibit — Through June 30, Butterfly Pavilion, Westminster, go online for additional events and prices. Tickets: butterflies.org/pollinator-palooza.

“The World is Changing” — Exhibit about the 1893 World’s Fair, through Aug. 27, Molly Brown House Museum, Denver, go online for prices. Tickets: mollybrown.org.

CARLOTTA OLSON, The Denver Gazette