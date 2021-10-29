Little River Band

Little River Band — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $35 and up. Tickets required: ticketmaster.com.

 courtesy of reallittleriverband.com

Friday

Sam Tallent — 7:15 and 9:45 p.m., Comedy Works South, 5345 S. Landmark Place, Greenwood Village, $22. Tickets required: comedyworks.com.

Little River Band — 8 p.m., Paramount Theatre, Denver, $35 and up. Tickets required: ticketmaster.com.

The Del McCoury Band — 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood, $32.50. Tickets required: axs.com.

311 — With DENM, 8 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder, $69.60-$75. Tickets required: axs.com.

Getter — 9 p.m., Boulder Theater, Boulder, $25-$30. Tickets required: axs.com.

TOKiMONSTA — 9 p.m., Ogden Theatre, Denver, $19.99-$29. Tickets required: axs.com.

Friday-Sunday

Fan Expo: Special Edition — The ultimate playground for comics, sci-fi, horror, anime and gaming, The Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th St., Denver, $45 and up. Tickets required: fanexpohq.com/fanexpodenver.

Friday-Nov. 21

“Theatre as Sanctuary” — Phamaly Theatre Co., 3532 Franklin St., Unit T, Denver. Pay what you can with $20 suggested donation. Tickets required: phamaly.org/show/tas.

