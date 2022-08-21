Our economy is in dire straits. Gas prices across the nation have skyrocketed by nearly 50% in the past year alone. The inflation rate nationwide was 8.5% in July. And Colorado’s inflation rate hit 15.4%.
To get a handle on accelerating price increases, the Federal Reserve has now hiked interest rates by the largest increment since 1994. The economy is slowing, and experts predict we could be in the midst of a severe recession by the end of the year.
Unfortunately, Democrats on Capitol Hill have yet to get the message. Democrats just passed inflationary legislation that will extend Obamacare subsidies and restructure Medicare. They even have the nerve to label it an inflation-fighting measure. It certainly is not.
They base that bogus claim on the legislation’s supposed deficit-reducing provisions, which allow Medicare officials to arbitrarily decree lower prices for brand-name prescription drugs.
But those price controls won’t start generating significant savings until 2026. Meanwhile, the Obamacare subsidies extensions — which will cost at least $22 billion and perhaps as much as $35 billion each year — take effect in January 2023 and last at least through 2025. So for the next three years, the legislation will authorize tens of billions in additional deficit spending.
That’s inflationary — during a critical period when the Federal Reserve is cranking up interest rates to get a handle on rising prices. In other words, the Fed is trying to drain the tub, while Congress insists on opening the faucet.
And while those price controls might not generate many short-term savings, they’d almost immediately harm the economy — by forcing biotech firms to scale back research expenditures. One former chair of the White House Council of Economic Advisers calculated that the bill would cause a $663 billion decrease in R&D spending through 2039. Such a gargantuan figure would mean widespread layoffs at biotech firms and their countless vendors.
That’s especially bad news for a state like Colorado, which has one of the best-educated, most biotech-dependent workforces in the nation. Biopharmaceutical firms directly employ almost 13,000 Coloradoans, support another 53,000 jobs indirectly, and contribute about $20 billion to the state’s economic output.
And, importantly, less research means less development and access to new medicines to combat disease and manage our health conditions.
To make matters worse, the legislation pushed through Congress by Democrats spends nearly $80 billion on the Internal Revenue Service, with more than $45 billion going toward “enforcement” and the hiring of about 87,000 IRS employees by 2031.
That means more IRS bureaucrats and agents looking for ways to increase government revenue at the expense of private earners.
It doesn’t take a genius to understand the economy is in rough shape when most Americans are barely able to afford basic, fundamental commodities like food and fuel. But it takes a special kind of pigheadedness — which is sadly all too common in our nation’s capital — to look around, see this economic pain, and then pass a bill that’d make the situation even worse.
Bob Beauprez is a former United States Representative, representing Colorado’s 7th congressional district from 2003-2007, and Republican nominee for Governor 2006 and 2014. Currently, he operates a family bison breeding ranch in the Northern Colorado mountains.
