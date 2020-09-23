Last year’s Class 5A state football champions will defend their title this fall.
Cherry Creek is among the 32 teams competing in the 5A football classification and 218 in total. According to a Colorado High School Activities Association release, 78.99% of the state’s 276 football teams opted to play in the fall season.
The Bruins will compete in the Centennial League alongside Arapahoe, Cherokee Trail, Eaglecrest, Grandview, Smoky Hill and Overland.
Columbine, the 5A runners up in 2019, will compete in the JeffCo League with Arvada West, Lakewood, Mullen, Pomona and Ralston Valley.
Pine Creek, the reigning 4A champions, will compete in the 5A South league against Chaparral, Doherty, Douglas County, Legend and Regis Jesuit but will have the opportunity to defend its title in the 4A playoffs. Broomfield, which lost to Pine Creek in the state championship game, will compete in the 4A Northern 1 league. Brighton, Erie, Heritage, Silver Creek and Windsor round out Northern 1, while Greeley West, Greeley Central, Longmont, Loveland, Monarch and Skyline make up Northern 2.
The smallest classifications had the highest percentage of teams planning to compete in the fall. Six-man had all but two of its 32 teams committed to the fall season, while eight-man had 85% of its 40 teams planning to play in the coming weeks.
Classes 3A and 2A each had 12 teams opt for the spring season, the most among the seven classifications.
Schools playing in the fall can begin practice Thursday with the first games set for Oct. 8.
Complete league listings can be found at chsaanow.com.