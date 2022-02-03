Colorado’s PreK-12 school system is facing a crisis of collapsing student enrollment. Responsibility for this decline falls squarely and directly upon school district officials and their political enablers.
As I wrote for Colorado Politics in Feb. 2021, “Parents and students are starting to realize the raw deal they’ve been getting with the current education system. It’s showing up in enrollment data — and should send a message to policy makers and the educational establishments that reform must come.”
The situation is even starker today. While Colorado’s population grew, its public-school enrollment shrunk. Enrollment was generally increasing until 2020-2021, when it rapidly fell by a whopping 30,024 students, according to Colorado Department of Education data.
Colorado’s enrollment regained only 3,318 students for 2021-2022 — a mere 0.38%. Many districts keep bleeding students. For example, Denver Public Schools lost another 172 students (0.19%), while enrollment in Cherry Creek Schools and Adams 12 dropped by 609 (1.12%) and 576 (1.57%), respectively.
The precipitous decline in PreK-12 enrollment strains school budgets because funding is allocated per-pupil. It’s become so precarious for DPS — which projects another 6% enrollment decrease in the next 5 years — that a new school closure committee will establish criteria for permanently closing schools with low enrollment by 2024. Some schools may need to shutter sooner because so many students unenrolled.
School districts and politicians everywhere eagerly blame “the pandemic,” but they cannot deflect blame from where it belongs — at their feet.
In response to COVID-19, districts haphazardly and single-mindedly moved schools to woefully inadequate “remote learning.” After students returned in-person, school districts forced them to wear masks. Recently, though, many district officials, politicians and media figures who favored long-term remote learning and endless mask mandates have finally acquiesced to reality.
About damn time. Since Spring 2020, many of us have warned of the inevitable academic, social and mental health fallout from school closures, remote learning and school mask mandates.
The learning loss is shocking. For instance, among students who took the CMAS tests, performance dropped to the levels of five to six years ago. Only 29.5% of participating eight-graders achieved or surpassed expectations. Rampant academic devastation will be lasting.
Then there’s the heartbreaking youth mental health crisis, which online schooling intensified. Children’s Hospital Colorado first declared a pediatric “mental health state of emergency” in May 2021. Emergency room visits had skyrocketed 90% between April 2019 and April 2021; suicide attempts topped the list of causes.
Consequently, in schools, anecdotal reports persist of significant disciplinary issues as students’ focus is faltering and behavior is disorderly. Coop kids up at home for numerous months, isolate them from friends and classmates, and deprive them of enlivening, life-shaping social and athletic opportunities.
Eventually, send them back into the school environment with their faces covered in masks. Is anyone surprised at such disruptive behavior stimulated by this failed social experiment?
In previous columns, I’ve presented ample evidence that school mask mandates are of dubious scientific benefit yet “stifle children’s emotional growth” and will lead to “underdeveloped social and emotional growth of children.” At last — under cover of “Omicron is under control” — many school districts have caught up with facts and are dropping mask mandates.
Not DPS, though: Mayor Hancock decreed Denver’s mask mandate will stubbornly stay for schools — something DPS board vice-president Tay Anderson haughtily demands. On Wednesday, Anderson threatened to “bring forth a policy to add masks to our district dress code” if DPS eases up on masks.
“It’s simple if you don’t want your student to wear a mask in school,” he sneeringly tweeted, “KEEP THEM AT HOME.” So much for school board members caring about parents’ wishes concerning the wellbeing of their children, eh Tay?
Anderson’s demeaning attitude toward parents exemplifies the greatest delinquencies of countless school district leaders and their political enablers: hubris and condescension. Those in power believe they know what’s best for your kids — better than you do!
Parents are clearly fed up. They rightly love their children’s teachers, but they’re done with government saying where and when their children are permitted to get an education and how they will be treated.
On top of all that, as I detailed last week, CDE and school districts like DPS insist on “accentuating ideology over fundamentals.”
Following last November’s education-centered elections, Politico Magazine’s Michael Kruse wrote, “The Parental Revolution Is Bigger Than Critical Race Theory.” It’s worth reading because Kruse explores why parents nationwide are pushing back and — to quote 27-year veteran educator and DPS Master Teacher Priscilla Shaw Rahn — they “don’t want their children exposed to propaganda that doesn’t reflect their values.”
Parents want schools to teach America’s full history, warts and all. But they’re fed up with racialized rhetoric on “equity” in education superseding quality of education. While the Andersons of the world dismiss and patronize parents and talk racial politics ad nauseum, their students keep suffering.
“Parents have lost confidence in the public education system,” laments Shaw Rahn. “They want to know that their child is getting a high quality, rigorous education.”
I’m a public-school kid who’s long supported public schools. However, if those with power over students’ education don’t wise up, parents will keep pulling their children from public schools — and we’ll have even more reason to fund students, not the systems that ceaselessly fail them.
Jimmy Sengenberger is host of “The Jimmy Sengenberger Show” Saturdays from 6-9am on News/Talk 710 KNUS. He also hosts “Jimmy at the Crossroads,” a webshow and podcast in partnership with The Washington Examiner.