Denver’s rainy spring delivered a bumper crop of blossoms — including dandelions. And whether by intention or neglect, dandelions took root in the Mile High City.
Dandelions are fine and dandy to some people. Organic gardeners cultivate dandelions for food, medicine, even wine-making. Other people loathe dandelions as the bane of the growing season, a nuisance to be nuked with chemical herbicides or relentlessly dug and disposed of as a weed.
Common dandelion — Taraxacum officinale — is the most ubiquitous, but around the world thousands of dandelion varieties and cultivars grow.
“Dandelions wear many hats,” said Blake Burger, who helped create and now tends Denver Botanic Gardens’ medicinal plant garden.
“When I was growing up, I was taught it was a weed: Pull it, spray it, kill it,” Burger said. “Now people are learning about the benefits of having dandelions in their yard.”
One considerable benefit: Dandelions are highly nutritious, from root to leaves to stems to yellow blossoms. European settlers intentionally introduced dandelions as a source of food and medicine.
Coloradan Tammi Hartung, a medical herbalist, included dandelions in her book, “Growing 101 Herbs That Heal.” She wrote, “Dandelion is considered a whole-body tonic and has medicinal action in nearly every body system. It is especially recognized for its benefits to the liver, urinary tract and the skin.”
Hartung touts dandelion as an infusion, decoction tincture, syrup, elixir, medicinal food and infused oil or honey. As a superfood raw, cooked or dried, dandelions find their way into salad, fritters, jelly, vinegar, tea, dandelion wine and more.
“Be mindful and careful of where you pick and eat from — and that goes for everything,” said Burger. “If you know the land dandelions live on has had lawn treatments, chemicals applications, herbicides and pesticides, don’t eat the dandelions. If you know your yard or the environment, it’s safe. If you’re not sure, do not harvest dandelions.”
Burger has a taste for dandelions: “I munch on them at work if I find them in my garden,” he said. “I’ve made dandelion ‘pasta’ with the stems. It’s such a great herb to add to the diet.”
Burger emphasized the symbiosis between dandelions and people.
“Dandelions are an example of a connection between humans and plants. Rather than thinking of dandelions as something bad, remember that dandelions offer you medicine and nutrition. We’re so quick to spray or dig dandelions, but most plants growing around us have a bigger story to share with us,” he said.
“If dandelions get out of hand and start to become invasive, keep them in check like any other plant. You may have to do maintenance with them,” said Burger, “but I don’t see a little dandelion being harmful at all.”
A certified arborist with Schulhoff Tree & Lawn Care, Chris Becker interfaces with clients with zero tolerance for dandelions to customers insisting upon dandelions as part of biodiversity that includes so-called weeds.
“We are not stressing that dandelions are bad. Dandelions, from our perspective, are not really damaging lawns. It’s not a health issue for turf itself. It’s more an aesthetic,” Becker said. “Everybody’s tolerance level is different. There is a spectrum.”
Eradicating dandelions typically involves application of broadleaf herbicide.
“If used correctly, it’s OK, but follow the directions and put it down correctly. There’s a bigger misuse of herbicides by homeowners than professionals because people tend to think more is better,”
Becker said. “When we do use herbicide, the ones we chose have no soil mobility, or minimal, because our goal is to keep dandelions in check but protect the health of the soil.”
Becker stressed the importance of best practices for lawn care — mowing higher and aerating, for example -– as a way to keep dandelions at bay.
“A thicker lawn doesn’t get as many dandelions. Good cultural practices will improve your lawn and push out weeds,” he said.
“Most people like grass. It’s cooling. It feels good to walk on. Kids play on it. And it’s a plant, so it is contributing some benefits,” Becker said.
“But 80 percent of a good lawn is water, so be sure to water at night. Water deeply. Always follow your sprinkler heads occasionally to make sure irrigation is working,” he said. “We have to remember that Denver is a made-up environment with trees and plants brought in from other parts of the country or down from the mountains.”
Diane Stahl, a Master Gardener with more than 20 years in the gardening business, advocates for native plants yet also defends non-native dandelions.
“People should welcome, think differently about and embrace the dandelion,” Stahl said. “They play a critical role in bringing back life in spring and bringing back biodiversity — particularly with pollinators. Their long tap roots help aerate our hard clay soil and give worms room to wiggle around in the soil.”
Stahl, the founder and original owner of Urban Roots garden center in Denver’s Golden Triangle, now does business as DLS Garden Designs. She also serves as vice president of the Front Range chapter of Wild Ones, which promotes native plants and natural landscapes.
“A weed is an unwanted plant, but it’s still part of our ecosystem,” Stahl said. “One person’s weed is another person’s flower. I cut dandelion flowers and put them in a vase to bring inside because I think they’re pretty.”
But not all of Stahl’s landscape customers consider dandelions things of beauty.
“I’ve told clients over the years, if you can live with dandelions and you’re conscious enough to watch their life cycle, before the yellow flowers go to seed, just cut off the head. Don’t let them get to that poofy ball stage, and over time, dandelions will dissipate,” Stahl said.
eShe hopes the hater attitude toward dandelions will dissipate, too.
“Our attitudes about dandelions are starting to change. There is a new awareness, and people are thinking dandelions are good for our ecosystem,” she said.
Stahl took a dig at chemical herbicides as dandelion treatment: “Herbicide kills leaves, but not the tap root,” she said. “And if people go out with a weeder and take out the crown, but don’t get the tap root, it’s not helping.”
For Stahl, the answer to fewer dandelions is less turf grass.
“We are a high plains desert. We have low, low, low water. Our landscapes and thought processes about our landscapes need to respond to what is really happening,” she said.
“When you take out some of that lawn and put in native or xeric species, dandelions will come, but they have competitors. Lawn is not a competitor, but other plants are,” she said.
“And then you’re providing habitat for birds, bees, butterflies, and you’re being part of the solution to climate change,” Stahl said. “At the beginning, it’s a little more maintenance, but in five years, native plants and xeric shrubs are low-maintenance: No mowing every week, no aerating, fertilizing, no constantly watering. And not so many dandelions.”