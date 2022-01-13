Thousands travel on Bruce Randolph Boulevard in northeast Denver every year with very few knowing or giving a thought as to who Bruce Randolph was and why he would merit having a major thoroughfare named after him.
Bruce Randolph wasn’t a politician, military hero, sports figure, or famous pioneer. To family and friends and much of Denver he was merely Daddy Bruce. He was a civic treasure for Denver who symbolized what was best about the city. He wasn’t a wealthy person in the traditional sense but he was rich in friends, loved by many and was held in high esteem by the community. His contributions were not meant to curry support for other endeavors or some act in trade but truly came from the heart.
For many of us he was a shining example of altruism. He epitomized love of his fellowman, selflessness, and the spirit of generosity.
Daddy Bruce was black and had grown up poor in Arkansas in the Deep South in the early 1900s when segregation was a way of life. Life was difficult and he left home early. While he had a limited education, he was a smart and resourceful man who was a hard worker who knew cooking and had a unique style of barbecue. Prior to coming to Denver in 1959 to be closer to his oldest son, he had failed with two restaurants in other cities and arrived in Denver with little money. He took a job as a janitor initially but the itch to get back into food service remained. His son had a barbershop in northeast Denver and over time with his son’s permission, Daddy added some tables in the shop and began to serve barbecue sandwiches to customers which grew in popularity. This led Daddy at the ripe age of 63, when many are thinking of retiring, to make a third try at making a go of it as a restauranteur and he opened Daddy Bruce’s Bar-B-Que on 34th Ave. in northeast Denver. Daddy Bruce and his distinct style of barbecue became a hit and his restaurant and catering business prospered. He counted the Denver Broncos as one of his customers and for some games he was even flown with the team to away games so he could cook his unique style of food for the team.
Daddy Bruce’s story though really began with Thanksgiving Day in 1967 when he felt that no one should go without a proper and fitting hot dinner on that day of thanks. On that afternoon with little attention, he packed up a truck with food and a portable grill and began serving free Thanksgiving meals at City Park in Denver. In that first year he fed several hundred people. While some friends questioned the cost of this, Daddy Bruce felt an obligation to help others and his reward was the appreciative faces of those receiving a hot Thanksgiving meal on a chilly November day. He didn’t ask whether someone was poor but rather assumed if you were there that you were in need. This started a tradition that moved from the park over time to his restaurant. Rather than a few hundred people, it grew to thousands of less fortunate people who would line up outside Daddy Bruce’s restaurant on Thanksgiving. Over time Daddy Bruce added an Easter egg hunt for children and also conducted clothing drives for the poor to provide them warm clothing for winter. While Daddy Bruce passed away in 1994, his Thanksgiving tradition continues through the annual Feed a Family event in honor him that provided meals to an estimated 35,000 people last Thanksgiving.
To a large extent Daddy’s kindness and charity to others can be traced to his grandmother who was a major influence in his life. She had taught him many life lessons but also instilled in him the importance of giving back to the community and helping those less fortunate. His Thanksgiving dinner for the poor was his way of sharing some of the fruits that were bestowed upon him. He did not expect nor seek anything in return. While he received accolades for his charitable contributions, Daddy remained humble and said that the thanks should go to his Creator and others.
For many wealth and power are the keys to happiness. Daddy Bruce recognized early on that true happiness was something best realized by helping others and particularly the poorest in our society.
While many sit down at family meals eating turkey and watching football on Thanksgiving, I hope some will take a minute this year to remember a little man who spent the entire day cooking and serving others less fortunate, someone who understood the true meaning of the day — giving thanks for all we have. Here’s hoping that Daddy Bruce will be serving up Thanksgiving dinner with all the fixings in a better place this November.
While Daddy Bruce died with little, he left a rich legacy. He provided a shining example for others of a life well-lived and someone who walked the talk of improving the lives of others, even at the expense of his own welfare. With the passing of Daddy Bruce, others picked up the torch and sought to carry on the great acts of charity and community empowerment that Daddy Bruce started so many years ago.
On Feb. 15 the Daddy Bruce Legacy Foundation will hold a virtual celebration for his 121st birthday at 5 p.m. (MST) at www.daddybrucelegacy.org. At that website you can do your part by making a contribution to help continue the compassionate traditions and programs that Daddy Bruce started. Along with the virtual celebration, Rocky Mountain PBS Channel 6 will be airing a film about Daddy Bruce, “Keep a Light in Your Window” on Feb. 11 at 7 p.m. (MST) in honor of his upcoming birthday.
Greg Fulton is the president of the Colorado Motor Carriers, which represents more than 650 companies directly involved in or affiliated with trucking in Colorado.
Comments are open to Gazette subscribers only