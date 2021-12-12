Demaryius Antwon Thomas was not The Missing Man.
D.T.’s heart and soul, everlasting smile and extraordinary talent and attitude, and his love for family, faith, football and fans were present Sunday at Mile High stadium as the Broncos paid tribute to and played their absolute best for one of their own and an all-time glorious wide receiver.
Demaryius was a maximum valuable player on Broncos teams that scored 30 points or more in 23 victories in 8½ seasons on the same field where the Broncos produced 38 points Sunday and won with D.T. in their thoughts.
The No. 88 was most prominent as D.T. stood above and beyond.
The Broncos’ organization honored Demaryius with a long moment of silence, a video celebration of his life and career and a memorial adjacent to the Ring of Fame statues outside the stadium where he will join the membership someday soon.
The Broncos’ offense celebrated Demaryius on the first play of the game by sending out only 10 players in what the United States Air Force, Army and Navy has called for generations a “Missing Man Formation’’ in flyovers.
D.T. was the orange-and-blue angel to the Broncos Sunday afternoon.
The Lions respectably recognized the tragic loss of Demaryius by symbolically declining the delay-of-game penalty and applauding along with the Broncos’ players and 60,000-plus loyal D.T. fans.
The NFL officiating crew fittingly approved.
Courtland Sutton, who Demaryius mentored and treated like a little brother when he was a rookie wide receiver in 2018, was selected the Broncos’ player who didn’t take the field with his 10 teammates. Instead, he kneeled on the sideline, then pointed up to say good-bye to his friend.
The Broncos’ defense saved its most meaningful moments to honor Demaryius. After Jonathan Cooper, who never knew Demaryius, recovered a Detroit fumble, and after Justin Simmons, who did play with Demaryius, pulled off an incredible flying interception, the Broncos ran over to the special “88’’ logo and placed a football in the middle of the deep blue circle.
It was near there where Demaryius had scored the legendary D.T. O.T. T.D. that beat the Steelers on the first overtime play of the playoff game in January 2012. It was right by where Demaryius had caught Peyton Manning’s NFL record 509th touchdown pass. It was around where Demaryius had hauled in the first touchdown pass of his profession on Sept. 19, 2010, in his first home game with the Broncos. It was close to the South Stands end zone in which Demaryius, who had 63 touchdowns, scored so often.
When Demaryius – who was traded to the Texans in mid-2018 because it was time for him and the team to part ways gracefully – signed a temporary contract again in late June of this year because he wanted to retire as a Broncos’ player, the opening home game of this season (against the Jets, the last franchise he played for in 2019) was designated to be marvelous homecoming when he would be paid homage to. But health problems wouldn’t allow D.T. to return then, and the ceremony was postponed to later in the season. But Demaryius never was able to come back to Denver.
It was announced Thursday night that Demaryius had passed away. He would have turned 34 on Christmas Day.
Demaryius and his unwavering grin would have humbly appreciated the appropriate salute of everyone at the game and all others watching on television. He especially would have enjoyed the effort by the Broncos, who produced their highest point total in a 2021 game and the most since this week in 2019. The last time the Broncos scored more was when Demaryius still was playing for the team three years ago.
The offense, the defense and the special teams performed impeccably, like the good old days, and the 10 players who were mates of Demaryius particularly were exceptional. Those others who weren’t here then dug deeper to earn the Broncos’ seventh victory and keep alive the franchise’s opportunity to make the playoffs for the first year since Demaryius and the Broncos won an NFL championship.
These Broncos will carry thoughts in the remaining four games of Demaryius and former Broncos Floyd Little, Darrent Williams, Frank Tripucka, Kenny McKinley and so many others who have passed through Denver and on over the past six decades.
Demaryius “Bay Bay’’ Thomas rests in peace.