One of Colorado’s most embarrassing losses of the 2021 season was the 30-0 blowout at the hands of Minnesota in Week 3 at Folsom Field.
Now the architect of the Golden Gophers’ offense that rushed for nearly 300 yards that day, Mike Sanford, is headed to Boulder as the next offensive coordinator, head coach Karl Dorrell announced Friday afternoon.
"Mike's extensive experience and pedigree speaks for itself," Dorrell said in a statement. "What attracted me to him was his familiarity with the Pac-12 and this part of the country, his coaching experience, success as a coordinator and developing players over his career.”
Sanford was let go at Minnesota after serving as the team’s offensive coordinator for the last two seasons.
Before his time at Minnesota, Sanford spent one year as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Utah State. Before that was his only head coaching job where he spent two seasons at Western Kentucky, but was fired after a 9-16 record over the course of the 2017-18 seasons. He was previously the offensive coordinator at Notre Dame for two seasons before taking the WKU job.
Sanford does have experience on the West coast as he played high school football in southern California, lettered at Boise State and has coached at Stanford, Boise State and Utah State.
"His journey through the profession has been solid, yet he is still a fairly young coach with great coaching experience at the Power 5 level,” Dorrell said. “He has worked under some of the best in the business, has great knowledge of offensive football and in our discussions, has a great vision for Colorado football."
The 39-year-old has coached just about every offensive position group throughout his 15-plus years coaching, but has served as an offensive coordinator or quarterbacks coach since 2013.
Dorrell is hoping that Sanford brings not only his solid track record on the field, but also some of his recruiting abilities that he has displayed throughout his career.
He was the recruiting coordinator at Stanford for two seasons and his biggest commitment came from Colorado’s own Christian McCaffrey, who would go on to become one of the top players in college football and in the NFL with the Carolina Panthers.
The list of players that developed under Sanford is also extensive, especially at the quarterback position.
Broncos quarterback Brett Rypien played for Sanford at Boise State, while Packers backup quarterback and former first round pick Jordan Love played for him at Utah State.
Sanford has also coached a number of skill position players that have gone on to have solid NFL careers including wide receivers Will Fuller and Chase Claypool at Notre Dame and running back Jay Ajayi at Boise State.
Dorrell said on Wednesday during his signing day press conference that the Buffs were close to making a decision and that he understood there was “a level of stress” about the fact that the position hadn’t been filled yet.
But the Buffs coach was confident that the position would be filled quickly and he lived up to that with the hiring on Sanford.
Dorrell also gave some insight on what to expect from the offense under the new offensive coordinator.
“The people that know me and the offensive football that has been generated from me, whether as a coordinator or as part of offenses that I’ve worked with before, it’s going to be prolific,” Dorrell said. “We do like to throw to receivers, being a former receivers coach.”
Quarterback Brendon Lewis showed some real development as a passer in the second half of the season and there is plenty of young talent in the wide receiver group, led by Brenden Rice.
But don’t expect CU to turn into an ‘Air Raid’ offense that is throwing the ball 50-60 times per game.
There will be balance and should be expected given the talent the Buffs also have at running back. That could be a big reason why Sanford was ultimately Dorrell’s choice as he has had offenses that are more pass-heavy, but also just spent two seasons at Minnesota with a run-heavy offense.
“[The offense] is going to have the ability to be really good in the pass game and also be foundationally set by being balanced and running the football as well,” Dorrell said. “Both of those facets are really important. I don’t want to be a pass happy team. I don’t want that to be the only thing that we do. I’d like it to be 30-35 times a game throwing the football and I’d like to run it 25-30 times a game on average.”