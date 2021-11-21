The stat sheet would suggest Colorado should not have beaten Washington on Saturday.
The Huskies outgained the Buffs 426-183 and had 22 first downs to CU’s nine. Washington also had the ball for more than 36 minutes and converted 14 of 21 third downs.
But the final score was all that mattered to CU on senior day as some timely turnovers, a clutch offensive drive and a bend but don’t break defense was all the Buffs needed for the 20-17 win that gave this senior class a nice sendoff in their final game at Folsom Field.
“It became a defensive battle,” senior defensive lineman Mustafa Johnson said postgame. “We struggled early where we kept letting them get downfield on us. We weren't getting out and getting off the field on third downs, but we didn't bend, we didn't break. The bamboo doesn’t break.”
It was a solid bounce-back game for a CU defense that was coming off a game where it gave up over 500 yards of total offense and 34 second half points in a disappointing loss to UCLA last weekend.
The Buffs were still giving up chunk plays and the UW offense was crossing midfield and getting into CU territory with ease, but the CU defense did what it had struggled to do a lot this season — generate turnovers.
The first came on the Huskies’ opening drive of the game when quarterback Dylan Morris botched the snap on 1st-and-goal from the 3 yard line and Jack Lamb was right there to scoop it up and return it 88 yards for a touchdown.
“I don't consider that lucky,” coach Karl Dorrell said. “Those are things that we talked about. We have to be opportunistic. We’re around the football and there was a very strong sign of that today.”
The second and third turnovers forced by CU on Saturday afternoon were both second half interceptions that came at the best possible times.
Linebacker Robert Barnes picked off Morris on a deflected pass on UW’s first drive of the game when the Huskies had quickly moved into CU territory. The second came in the fourth quarter when Washington looked poised to take the lead, but freshman cornerback Nikko Reed came up with a big play in the end zone.
To Dorrell, all of those turnovers were the culmination of a few weeks worth of preaching to the team that takeaways don’t come easy and they need to put themselves into position to make those game-changing plays.
“The ball just doesn’t fall to you,” Dorrell said. “It's got to be generated, it's got to work out and that was a good sign today that the defense really stepped up and made some opportunities come to existence.”
On the other side of the ball, the offense had its own version of a bend don’t break style.
The offense wasn’t moving the ball down the field like it had in the previous three weeks and quarterback Brendon Lewis didn’t really get into a rhythm at all in the game.
The running game wasn’t nearly as effective and it put CU in a bunch of third-and-long situations that Lewis wasn’t able to convert.
But just like the defense did with its timely turnovers, the offense delivered a big scoring drive when the team desperately needed it in the second half.
A 14-play, 80-yard drive that was capped off by a rushing touchdown for Lewis came following Reed’s interception and gave CU a 10-point lead with just over four minutes remaining.
“Offensively, we still didn't have a lot of production, but their production came when they needed it,” Dorrell said.
At this point of the season with the possibility of making a bowl game out of the picture, winning isn’t necessarily everything for Dorrell and his team.
It’s just the first full season in Boulder for Dorrell and he’s trying to set the program up for future success by building a foundation of good, solid football. This is an incredibly young team with some talented players with loads of potential that will have the chance to bring back this program to the heights it knows it can reach.
But sometimes, the feeling of winning close games you maybe shouldn’t have is the boost a team needs as the offseason approaches and it’s certainly all they wanted for the seniors.
“It was a hard‐fought win,” Dorrell said. “I'm very proud of his team. They're starting to develop that competitiveness, that drive to just fight for 60 minutes. It’s definitely something our program’s going to build on. It's really going to be part of who we are, that’s our fabric is being fighters. We’ve got to continue to build this program the way that it used to be. We're gonna get it back to that level.”