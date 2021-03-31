Since 2008, the Denver area has been out of compliance for ground-level ozone. As a result, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) requires Colorado air-quality agencies to present a plan to reduce ozone.
The catch is that the two air-quality agencies responsible, Air Pollution Control Division (APCD) and the Regional Air Quality Council (RAQC), have never determined where the ozone is actually coming from. In the absence of real data, the agencies have been creating ridiculous programs to show the EPA that they are doing “something.”
The agencies are currently working to implement two programs that are stunning in how stupid they are. The first program will force Denver to use a new formulation of gasoline that will have a lower “Reid vapor pressure,” which simply means that it does not evaporate as easily.
The agencies expect the gasoline program to raise the price of gasoline by $0.20 per gallon, and they expect the program will cost the people of Colorado $100 million every year in higher gasoline prices.
The only benefit of the gasoline program is that it might reduce emissions of volatile organic compounds (VOC) in Denver by two tons per day.
The second program is called the Employee Trip Reduction Plan (ETRP). The program will force employers with more than 250 employees to prohibit 40% of employees from driving to work alone in their own car.
The agencies expect the ETRP program to impact more than 500,000 commuters. The only benefit of the program is that it might reduce VOC by 0.33 tons per day and nitrogen oxides (NOx) by 0.3 tons per day.
But reducing VOC by 2.33 tons per day and reducing NOx by 0.3 tons per day will have no effect whatsoever in helping us achieve ozone compliance.
The EPA evaluates compliance based on whichever ozone monitor in the Denver area shows the highest level. They ignore the first three highest days, and they even use a three-year rolling average in case ozone is particularly high one year.
The EPA set an ozone standard of 75 parts per billion in 2008, and they lowered the standard to 70 in 2015. Our air-quality agencies still haven’t met the 75 parts-per-billion standard.
Since 2008, ozone levels have ranged between 75 and 86 parts per billion, with an average of 80 parts per billion. The ozone level was 83 parts per billion in both 2016 and 2018. There isn’t a hint that ozone levels are even going down, never mind meeting the 70-parts-per-billion standard.
Ozone is caused by NOx reacting with VOC in the air in the presence of sunlight. If the actual sources of NOx and VOC are identified, ozone can be reduced by reducing emissions from those sources.
It should be obvious that it does not help to achieve compliance if emissions are reduced from sources that are not causing high ozone at the monitors, but the air-quality agencies have pushed through such programs anyway.
As a result of those programs, the agencies claim that emissions of VOC in the Denver area dropped by 169.6 tons per day, or a full 33%, from 2011 to 2017, and emissions of NOx dropped by 86.8 tons per day, or 27%, in the same period.
Since the agencies claim they reduced VOC by 33% and NOx by 27%, but there has been no apparent reduction in ozone, it is clear that the agencies have not identified the emissions sources actually causing the high ozone.
In any event, it should be obvious that if reducing VOC emissions by 169 tons per day and reducing NOx by 86 tons per day had no effect on reducing ozone, there can be no possible justification to pursue programs that will reduce VOC by only 2.33 tons per day and NOx by only 0.3 tons per day. Gov. Polis needs to shut these programs down now.
The only way we are ever going to meet the EPA ozone standards is by putting monitors in the field to determine where the ozone is really coming from. For less than $600,000, we could put monitors in the field this year. But the program needs to be run by engineers who know what they are doing.
Determining the sources of ozone is a far better idea than implementing a gasoline program that will cost the people of Colorado $100 million every year, but will do nothing to reduce ozone.
Barney Strobel is a retired chemical engineer in Centennial who worked in the field of air-pollution control for several years.