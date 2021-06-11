Everything was going very well for the Colorado Avalanche until suddenly it wasn’t. They went out as a largely unchanged unit and holding to the assertion that they were playing well - just not quite well enough.

Colorado won its first six playoff games and lost its last four, ousted by the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 6 on Thursday night. Vegas scored twice in the final six minutes of Game 3 to avoid a 3-0 series hole and rolled from there.

“It felt like last year was our first real chance to win and this year I thought we were the best team in the league,” forward Nathan MacKinnon said. “For whatever reason, we just couldn’t get it together.

“I’m sure in training camp next year we’ll figure it out and dissect things and come back better.”

In spite of the largest goal differential, a 5-1 Game 4 loss earned better reviews from the team than Game 3. The speed and work that brought the Avalanche so many good nights in 2021 were present in the final two games, but the Golden Knights were quick on pucks and feasted on turnovers.

“It’s a game of mistakes and the margin for error is real slim,” Landeskog said. “It’s a hard-fought series.”

Several regrettable puck decisions came from defensemen. The group wasn’t as effective in the second round.

“It was tough sledding for a couple games there for our defense because we couldn’t get Vegas closed down in the defensive zone. So they’re defending a lot,” Bednar said. “It hurt our rush attack and hurt our offensive output in almost every way.”

Bednar said he watched as they “rectified some of those issues.”

“I thought they did a great job last game at home,” he said.

NHL-ready defensemen were waiting in the wings. Bowen Byram had missed significant time due to injury and Jacob MacDonald never made his playoff debut after 33 regular-season appearances. Some playoff coaches would have swapped players trying to get something going, but that group of six played all 10 games.

Bednar adjusted the fourth line, removing and then reinserting Alex Newhook. Carl Soderberg was used in four of 10 games. Logan O’Connor made his 2021 playoff debut in Game 5 after recovering from surgery.

Vezina Trophy finalist Philipp Grubauer was in net the whole way. The Golden Knights put several perfect shots past him but the Avalanche needed more timely saves.