The biggest unreported story of the 2022 election in Colorado may be the impact of two new seats on the Colorado State Board of Education, both won by anti-reform Democrats, and what this means for the perpetually dysfunctional Adams 14 school district in Commerce City. I’m a product of Adams 14, having graduated from Adams City High School years ago. I’ve also been a licensed substitute teacher in Colorado since 1996, with classroom experience in Denver Public Schools. As a life-long resident of Commerce City, I’ve watched the decline of Adams 14 with tremendous disgust.
This district has run out of excuses for its poor performance. Rather than face up to its failure, it manipulates and blames everyone else. In the summer of 2021, Adams 14 hired a new superintendent, Karla Loría, purposely to sabotage the authority of, and ultimately dismiss, the external manager appointed by the Colorado State Board of Education to run the district. These two public entities have been in a power struggle since then.
Adams 14 has lost state accreditation twice, only to have it restored twice after carefully orchestrated guilt trips on the state board, and it recently rounded up a band of sympathetic Denver-area school district superintendents to sign a letter of support extolling the virtues of absolute local control at the expense of student achievement.
Joe Salazar, Adams 14’s professional victimization attorney, is not a resident of Commerce City nor does he speak for most citizens as he pursues ongoing litigation. Yes, this district is a downtrodden area struggling for a sense of pride, mired in poverty, surrounded by polluters, and left as a dumping ground by a municipal government more interested in developing the wealthier parts of town in a different school district.
So what? When students leave Adams 14, they must compete in the real world. They don’t get a pass because they grew up in a troubled location. Public education is supposed to be the vehicle out. As a former Democrat and previous Democratic candidate for statewide office in Colorado, it amazes me that so many “progressive” types proclaim equal rights and social justice while ignoring the obvious. The best way to serve communities of color in particular, and poor people in general, is to GET CHILDREN OUT OF FAILING SCHOOLS!
The district’s scores on assessment tests are pathetically low. The official excuse is that the tests are in English, which is not the language of many students in Adams 14. Unfair, right? No, it is the cold hard definition of fairness. Every student in Colorado takes the same tests. When those in Adams 14 don’t score well, that’s an indication of problems ahead. Rather than challenging students — and themselves — to do better, the “leaders” of Adams 14 exist in an alternative reality where students are deluded into becoming objects of pity doomed to a future of low-paying dead-end jobs and second-rate opportunities.
This has been happening for decades. The Colorado State Board of Education has issued warning after warning, finally taking some action in recent years. The state board is now implementing a reorganization plan — just in time for newly elected members to undermine the plan. What the state board needs to do is assign a new external manager to function as the Adams 14 superintendent, not scandalmonger Loría. This external manager should approve all hiring and direct all operations. If Adams 14 does not comply, dissolve the district and turn over control to a charter school system. Instead, the nonstop nonsense will continue.
I guess poor kids in a place like Commerce City don’t deserve anything better.
Burke Scot Beu is a resident of Commerce City, a full-time staff person at a nonprofit in Denver, and an unaffiliated voter. He is a former trustee of the Rangeview Library District in Adams County, having served with now-U.S.-Rep.-elect Yadira Caraveo. He was the Democratic candidate for CU Regent at-large in 2000.