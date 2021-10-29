When it comes to educating kids, teachers are the lifeblood of a school. Each day, they do their best to provide children with the quality education they deserve. Unfortunately, educators in Colorado today — and especially Denver Public Schools — are being utterly failed by the teachers’ union. They deserve much better.
For seven years, I led the educational nonprofit, Liberty Day Institute, which was dedicated to helping fifth-grade teachers effectively introduce students to the U.S. Constitution and American government. We distributed Constitution booklets with Q&A flashcards and supplemental materials and coordinated visits from classroom guest speakers.
My favorite part was when I got the chance to visit fifth-grade classes and share my passion for American freedoms and our profound system of self-government.
While I supported teachers in educating their students, I also learned a lot about the rewards and challenges endured by public school teachers on a daily basis.
I visited higher-income and lower-income schools, suburban and urban ones, and ones where students all spoke English and schools where many didn’t. Those of us who don’t work in education often don’t realize how these things impact the learning environment and can make teaching more difficult.
Teachers frequently spend hundreds of their own dollars purchasing basic classroom supplies. They aren’t in it for the low salary; even as Colorado’s K-12 education spending has risen 20% since 1990, teacher pay has dropped 20%. Far too much administrative bloat swallows up education funding, yet teachers remain dedicated to their students.
COVID-19 and public policy responses have compounded these preexisting issues, jolting students, parents, and teachers throughout the past 18 months. The learning loss is stunning. As one measure, among students who took the CMAS tests, performance declined to the levels of five to six years ago. Only 29.5% of participating eighth-graders achieved or surpassed expectations.
When you talk to DPS teachers, you’ll often hear horror stories about how there are not enough teachers and substitutes. It’s not uncommon for a teacher to spend their planning period covering another teacher’s class.
Meanwhile, anecdotal reports abound over massive disciplinary issues with students whose behavior is rambunctious, focus is faltering, and homework is incomplete. Rather than homing in on how to address the learning gap and empower teachers to foster student success, the teachers’ union has enabled DPS’s school board to squander the past two years entrenched in a drama circus.
Board member Tay Anderson is at the root of it all: From the moment he took office, he’s been all about Tay, Tay’s image, and making sure Tay is always the center of attention. Most recently, he refused the cries of hundreds of DPS students to resign following the district’s report substantiating that he exchanged “flirtatious” messages with multiple underage schoolchildren and intimidated witnesses on social media.
Even more, the teachers’ union is passing the big bucks onto school board campaigns of candidates and operatives who ignore the urgency of the moment. While academic growth contracts, they are collectively absorbed in their own self-interest.
For example, the union contributed $50,000 to at-large DPS board candidate Scott Esserman. With his union cash, Esserman has paid $5,000 to Anderson — a sitting board member in whose 2019 campaign the union invested $65,000 — for social media management. Esserman has so far spent over $14,500 on Anderson’s closest associates, Hashim Coates and Tiffany Caudill, to co-manage his campaign.
Teachers should ask themselves why their union dues serve the self-interest of union bosses and their chosen school board members and candidates, rather than the needs of teachers and their students. When will they stop slapping teachers in the face?
Teachers deserve much better than what the union offers them. Union bosses are good at forcing what they want and throwing bones at their members by occasionally pushing for higher pay or guaranteed lunch breaks. There’s so much more they can do to empower teachers, yet they disregard what teachers require to do their jobs well.
In 2019, the Colorado Education Association opposed SB19-060, a common-sense bill that would have provided teachers up to $750 in a tax credit for school supplies. The reasons were partisan: Republicans introduced it. The next legislative session, the union endorsed a similar bill after Democrats got on board. The CEA put political gamesmanship ahead of the interests of teachers and students.
The union’s field organizers are effective at mobilizing educators. Why aren’t they pushing a campaign to recruit teachers, substitutes, and even bus drivers? Multiple sources affirm that in 2021, teachers are fed up. Many believe the union no longer represents them. Nothing changes, and teachers feel like jugglers in a political circus.
The teacher’s union could help schools keep teachers by putting some of their massive campaign cash into making sure every teacher can go through the National Board process, which rewards teachers up to an extra $3,200-per-year to build up teacher capacity. Why don’t they?
Day in and day out, teachers do their best in the most trying circumstances. Alas, in its focus on keeping the circus going and status quo flowing, their union doesn’t support them. The CEA and DCTA have let teachers down for far too long, consequently leaving students woefully behind. It is time union members and voters send them a message: Enough is enough.
Jimmy Sengenberger is host of “The Jimmy Sengenberger Show” on News/Talk 710 KNUS. He also hosts “Jimmy at the Crossroads,” a webshow and podcast in partnership with The Washington Examiner.