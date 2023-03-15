Denver’s 2023 Municipal General Election will be held on April 4 with most people voting by mail or at drop-off boxes before then. Technically, it’s a free-for-all non-partisan election which means there’ll be no primary election with candidates seeking the nomination of a political party. To win election in a particular race like Mayor or a City Council district, candidates must gain a majority. If no one gains a majority, a run-off election will be held between the top-two vote getters. Only for the two at-large City Council seats will a candidate win with the most votes but less than a majority, a plurality. I say the election is only “technically” non-partisan because Denver is a one-party town. It’s near impossible for a Republican to win a city-wide vote.

The 17 candidates on the ballot for Mayor could make an all-star team for identity politics, with each favoring the special interests of their respective group or cause from Blacks to Latinos, to transgenders to sexual orientation to the homeless to bicyclists to illegal immigrants to the unions to climate change or to criminals.

Although all the candidates acknowledge Denver’s serious crime problem, with at least lip service, Andy Rougeot is the only one who makes it the centerpiece of his campaign, calling for 400 more cops and increased funding of law enforcement. He also wants the camping ban vigorously enforced, as did the overwhelming majority of Denver voters in a 2019 ballot question. Andy is a rare Denver candidate concerned about taxpayers and the general public interest. He’s a successful small business owner and veteran but is saddled with a serious handicap. He’s the lone Republican.

For arguments sake, let’s say in sharp contrast to all the radical, woke progressives in the field, Andy was to finish in second place with no majority for the front runner. In the run-off election, Denver’s overwhelmingly Democrat electorate — Rep. Diana DeGette won reelection to her U.S House seat with 79% of the vote in 2022 — would surely elect whichever Democrat finished above Rouget in the general election.

As a partisan Republican, I hardly ever vote for a Democrat. Although they have some good individuals, I oppose their party’s philosophy, public policy agenda, and coalition; and want my party to govern. But realizing a Republican can’t be elected mayor in Denver, I voted for John Hickenlooper twice as the best alternative. I also voted for Michael Hancock who’s a friend, a moderate, and was well qualified after his years on city council to stand up against the radical leftist swing of the city council during his time as Mayor.

Most of the field are vanity candidates with no hope of winning. The absolute worst in the field is State Rep. Leslie Herod, a belligerent progressive radical and divisive race-baiter with a nasty edge, known for mentally abusing her legislative staff.

If anyone would accelerate Denver’s current decline into a full-out nosedive, it’s Herod, especially when combined with the progressive radicals on City Council. One such is Candi CdeBaca, a proud member of the Democratic Socialists of America who rejects the label of communist but hates capitalism and says, “I believe in community ownership of land, labor, resources, and distribution of those resources.” She prefers the label of anarchist, which means no government.

I suppose she’d like to remake Denver into a 1960s hippie commune. Not much better are the other progressives who dominate City Council. I really feel for Kevin Flynn about the only level-headed moderate in the crew.

Democrat Kelly Brough is the best choice for Republicans and reasonable independents and Democrats who want change. She’s not a community organizer, political activist, or social justice warrior. She was the President and CEO of the Metro Denver Chamber of Commerce and a former Chief-of-Staff for Mayor Hickenlooper. She understands the synergy between business and government, and has a broader view of Denver’s positives, negatives and needs than the narrow-minded activists in the mayoral field.

Nevertheless, if Brough wins she won’t be an all-powerful Queen of Denver, just its mayor and would have to deal with a City Council that’s now to the left of Boulder’s and a District Attorney soft on criminals. Adding to this toxic mix is the Democrat super majority in the state legislature that has compounded our problems with legislation that makes crime pay, regulations that discourage businesses, and energy policies setting unachievable goals that drive up prices for residents.

This is the consequence of one-party rule, just like in California.

Mike Rosen is a Denver-based American radio personality and political commentator.