If anything distinguishes Western thought from its competitors, it’s the idea that government should administer justice, not morality. That’s why I worry about conservative reactions to the Supreme Court’s recent decision banning affirmative action.

At the heart of America’s Jeffersonian vision of liberty is the idea that individuals should be free to pursue their vision of the good, requiring only that the peaceful exercise of that same freedom be respected in others. That same vision tells us issues of deep moral complexity are often best handled through debate and persuasion, with the final decisions left to an individual’s conscience.

By contrast, societies that rejected the Enlightenment have no such separation between morality and state. Societies based in this tradition believe states should compel the good and forbid the bad.

Consider modern Russia. The Russian state and the Russian Orthodox Church are very closely aligned; the latter enthusiastically supports Putin’s war in Ukraine. Ukrainian children are taken from orphanages and given to Russian parents, because that’s good. LGBT Russians are hounded and persecuted, because homosexuality is “bad.”

Or consider the Middle East. Women there can be forced to wear hijab, because wearing hijab is ‘good’. Or they can be beaten in the street without a headscarf, because a woman’s bare face in public is bad.

What does all this have to do with affirmative action?

I don’t like affirmative action. I’d like to live in a colorblind world. I don’t think affirmative action gets us there.

And yet, despite my distaste for it, the Supreme Court’s ending affirmative action in college admissions leaves a bad taste in my mouth.

When a law is passed or the Supreme Court rules, I try not to ask myself if I like it. Instead, I ask “Is this something where the law should weigh in?” In this case, I think the answer is a solid “no”.

In a just society, shouldn’t private colleges be allowed to consider race in their admissions? Same thing for private companies, if that’s what they want. After all, not everybody thinks like me. Perhaps people want to engage in arrangements where race is a consideration. What right have I to stop them?

On the other hand, perhaps consenting adults will want to make arrangements where the consideration of race is absolutely forbidden. Can’t both coexist?

For public colleges, it’s a little more problematic. But even then, shouldn’t that be a decision for the state legislatures that fund them? By what right does the sledgehammer of the Supreme Court smash the more responsive and nuanced environment of our laboratories of democracy?

Conservatives rightly cry out against children being forced to advertise their pronouns in public schools, “social justice” curricula, and other leftish attempts to compel what they believe is good.

On the other hand, I presume conservatives are cheering their recent Supreme Court victory, because it bans something they don’t like.

But are the liberal impulse to compel and the conservative impulse to forbid really so different? Both sides need to back off. Both need to realize neither extreme is right for America.

Do you know which countries have a police force called the Committee for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice? Saudi Arabia, Iran, and Afghanistan. They and others unashamedly believe that the purpose of government is to compel the good and forbid the bad. That is, I submit, not what America is about.

And yet, with every liberal who supports their pet spending program because it’s a Good Thing, with every conservative who wants to ban whatever they find objectionable, we grow closer to those countries every day.

Please, people, do not take America down that road.

Barry Fagin is a senior fellow at the Independence Institute in Denver. His views are his alone. Readers can contact him at [email protected].