In 2020, Denver’s school board unanimously terminated the district’s contract with Denver police and removed school resource officers (SROs). Since then, guns and other weapons have proliferated on school grounds. The situation has become lethal — yet the board refuses to permanently reinstate cops on campus, even after this week’s shooting of two administrators by a student at East High School’s front office.

On Wednesday morning, six weeks after 16-year-old East High student Luis Garcia was shot and fatally injured near campus, a 17-year-old student named Austin Lyle shot and seriously wounded staff members Eric Sinclair and Jerald Mason while they conducted a required, daily weapons pat-down of Lyle. (The suspect fled the scene and was later found dead.)

Hours after the incident, Superintendent Alex Marrero informed the board he was “committing to having an armed officer at each comprehensive high school,” with two stationed at East, until the end of the school year.

“The Board of Education supports the decision of Superintendent Marrero to work in partnership with local law enforcement to create safer learning spaces across Denver Public Schools for the remainder of this school year,” the school board conceded in a statement, seemingly left with no choice amid growing cries from parents, students and teachers to restore SROs.

But let’s be real: What did it take to make this happen? A superintendent bucking board policy by temporarily returning SROs to campus — after another shooting.

The board canceled its scheduled Thursday public meeting, opting instead for a morning executive session ostensibly over school safety. Under state statute, their purported legal basis for going into a closed-door meeting is flimsy at best. Given the gravity of the situation and significant public interest, why did the board hide behind closed doors rather than meet in the open?

If SRO’s are acceptable for the next two months, why aren’t they good enough for the next two years? For Director Charmaine Lindsay — who filled a vacancy last year and isn’t running for election this fall — they are. She is the first board member to publicly stand with parents, students and community members and publicly endorse indefinitely reinstating SROs — not just Marrero’s temporary measure.

“I’m in favor of bringing SROs back permanently on a school-by-school basis and leaving it up to the parents and the administration to jointly decide what to do,” Lindsay told me, stressing the need to ensure students have some say, too. “I think to a certain extent they provide a deterrent effect, and I think there’s less of a likelihood that someone will walk into a school with a gun when an SRO is present.” Lindsay also wants to install metal detectors at larger Denver high schools, believing they would further discourage students from “carrying weapons into the building.”

Last month, two days after Luis Garcia was shot, a 9mm pistol was confiscated from a student on East High’s campus. Reports indicated the firearm was discovered solely because SROs had been temporarily stationed on-campus for the rest of the week. What if an armed SRO was in the room on Wednesday during Lyle’s pat-down? “It could have been avoided if there was a cop there, you know, to prevent anything like this from happening,” Luis’s brother Santos told 9News. As vice president, Tay Anderson has been the board’s most prominent opponent of SROs. Anderson, who had his appendix removed this week in what he dubbed a “life-threatening procedure,” recently declared that life-saving SROs “may be doing more harm than good” and are “not a panacea for preventing violence in our schools.”

Au contraire, Auon’tai: No one says SROs are a “panacea.” They are simply one vital way to deter students from committing crimes — while providing a greater sense of safety and confidence for those who may feel intimidated by certain peers in the current unsafe learning environment.

Instead, Anderson (who also goes by Auon’tai Anderson) insists more gun-control laws are required. Reasonable minds may differ on gun legislation. However, none of the proposed laws being debated by the legislature would change the fact that the underage juvenile suspects involved in both East High School shootings were already legally barred from purchasing or owning a firearm — under current law!

Pertinent sources report that firearms students obtain are often stolen and sometimes have serial numbers scratched off. As John Castillo — whose son, Kendrick, gave his life protecting peers during the 2019 mass shooting at STEM School in Highlands Ranch — told me on my 710KNUS radio show, “The conversation that doesn’t take place…is how these guns were obtained. Whether they’re legal or they’re stolen.”

Lyle was already on probation for weapons violations in 2021, including building a “ghost gun,” and was previously expelled from Cherry Creek Schools’ Overland High School for “violating board policy.” He eventually transferred to Denver’s East High and was required to undergo his daily weapons pat-down. Why wasn’t Lyle placed in remote learning — which was supposedly satisfactory for all DPS kids during the pandemic — to mitigate the potential threat he posed to others?

Let’s be clear: What would have made the real-world difference are sensible disciplinary policies and a reliable police presence on campus. For a school board that claims to value community feedback, why aren’t they listening to the public and championing the permanent return of SROs to Denver’s vulnerable schools?

Jimmy Sengenberger is an investigative journalist, public speaker, and host of “The Jimmy Sengenberger Show” Saturdays from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. on News/Talk 710 KNUS. Reach Jimmy online at JimmySengenberger.com or on Twitter @SengCenter.