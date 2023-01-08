Recently Colorado University’s Cancer Center received a $20 Million philanthropic investment from Katy O. and Paul M. Rady to advance esophageal gastric cancer research, clinical trials, screening, surveillance and care. It is great news for CU. Researchers will work freed from financial concerns for a while. The impetus of this investment is the memory of Katy Rady’s brother, Paul O’Hara, who died of esophageal cancer in 2015. In reality, the investment of such a large sum of money is a tribute to the Rady’s generosity; it’s rare such a tribute is paid to anyone.
To me this is also a story about the cancer of the esophagus. I’m writing about it for three reasons: my father died from cancer of the esophagus; for American Blacks, cancer of the esophagus is a more deadly disease than for the rest of Americans. And cancer of the esophagus, whose cell types are adenocarcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma, is an interesting topic to write about.
My father suffered from tuberculosis, which was endemic in Kenya where I grew up. I remember my long walk home from school to find him in our one-room abode sitting, a bucket full of blood before him. From a previous episode of hemoptysis, TB had been diagnosed. Medical care in colonial Kenya was scarce. Luckily father didn’t succumb to TB. But two decades later he died from an invisible enemy — cancer of the esophagus. Unlike TB, it couldn’t be diagnosed with a chest X-ray. His weight loss and difficulty swallowing should have pointed to an obvious diagnosis. At that late stage in Africa, it was hopeless.
I see a few parallels between my father’s treatment in Africa to that of many Black cancer patients in America. A common American attitude towards minority cancer patients is benign neglect. I say this, sincerely hoping, that the new Cancer Center will have a more rigorous and enlightened attitude towards minority cancer patients.
Esophageal cancer constitutes 1% of all cancers. It is the No. 6 cause of cancer deaths in America. Only 5% of esophageal cancer patients survived for 5 years in the 1960s and 1970s. There has been considerable improvement; now, 19% for all esophageal cancer victims survive for five years. Those with in situ disease — i.e. cancer limited to the esophagus — it is 46%. The change has resulted from better diagnosis, follow up, chemotherapy, radiation and surgical care. Sadly, though, most Blacks with this disease are diagnosed at stage IV, which is too late for any meaningful therapy.
There’s something that we can do for and by ourselves — what I call self-care, and it includes realizing that GastroEsophageal Reflux Disorder can lead to gastroesophageal cancer. Barrett esophagus, with alteration and abnormal appearance of the cells forming the lining of the esophagus, also known as dysplasia, can result from GERD. This can lead to esophageal cancer.
By watching our weight, lowering alcohol intake, and stopping smoking — all of which worsen GERD — we can lower the likelihood of developing esophageal cancer. And if we have a recalcitrant GERD, we should ask our caregivers about upper endoscopy. I personally have insisted my GI specialist do both a colonoscopy and an upper endoscopy, to examine my esophagus, stomach and colon. My father’s disease and my age (over 45) are the indications. I am not recommending universal upper endoscopic exams, as is done in Japan where the incidence of esophageal cancer is significantly higher.
Whatever the donor intent for the current grant, the need for evaluation of survival outcomes by race after adjusting to health care is essential. By that I mean, ways need to be found for Black, Hispanic and Native American patients to have earlier esophageal cancer diagnosis and faster expert therapy. I’ve here dropped a few nuggets of data hoping our readers will inform themselves by delving deeper into the anatomy, physiology and a bit of the digestive tract’s pathology.
And a parting thought: Imagine if all millionaires in America made a philanthropic investment to research centers each time they or their families underwent cancer therapy; or cure for some other condition, or just because they felt charitable, then we would be able to treat many conditions that affect Americans.
It sometimes seems to me many Americans are incapable of seeing themselves as generators of charity. For that I wholeheartedly remove my hat to Katy and Paul Rady for showing the way. May there be a flow of funds to cure human and environmental pathologies.
Pius Kamau, M.D., a retired general surgeon, is president of the Aurora-based Africa America Higher Education Partnerships (AAHEP); co-founder of the Africa Enterprise Group and an activist for minority students’ STEM education. He is a National Public Radio commentator, Huffington Post blogger, and past columnist for Denver dailies. He has authored a memoir and a novel recounting Kenya’s bloody colonial history.