The youth mental health crisis has been deteriorating for years. From 2007 to 2020, the number of Colorado kids ages 10-19 who died by suicide rose more than 200%. Then, the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Government forced kids out of schools and into remote learning — depriving them of major life experiences and essential social connections.

Today, amid rising diagnoses of mental health disorders, suicide is now a top-three cause of death among adolescent Coloradans. This is unacceptable. As the mother of a child who attempted suicide at age nine, state Rep. Dafna Michaelson Jenet understands this all too well.

She clearly has a personal passion to address this genuine crisis, inspiring her to introduce House Bill 23-1003, which passed the public health committee on Tuesday. This bill would create a statewide mental health screening program for students in grades six through 12. Schools that opt-in to participate would administer with a “qualified provider.”

As someone who was treated for clinical depression and anxiety for seven years and had a past near-suicide attempt, I appreciate Michaelson Jenet’s efforts. Unfortunately, while well-intentioned, her bill excludes parents in ways that may harm the very youth we all want to help.

“We agree with Rep. Michaelson Jenet that there is a mental health crisis facing our youth, and we applaud her efforts to work towards a solution to help kids in need of mental health support,” said Lori Gimelshteyn of the Colorado Parent Advocacy Network. However, she stressed the need “to ensure a collaborative partnership towards supporting the best possible outcome for (children).”

This bill does not do that. While parents may opt their child out, children aged 12 and older can override their wishes and participate anyway.

HB1003 appropriately requires the screener to immediately notify both a child’s parents and the school in the event of serious risk of self-harm or a danger to others. If the screener determines a student isn’t at dangerous risk but still needs mental health services, the parent must be notified within 48 hours — unless the student is aged 12 or older and declines to consent to parental notification.

Michaelson Jenet argues her bill simply accepts Colorado’s existing informed consent law, which lets children 12 years and up obtain psychotherapy services without parental approval. Yet, while she may not want to modify the informed consent law — perhaps because it’s her law, passed in 2019 — there’s no reason legislators shouldn’t supersede it here.

The bill connects this new program with Colorado’s existing iMatter mental health services initiative. Currently, children 12 and older can decide unilaterally to submit a screening and access resources, including up to six therapy sessions. Under this bill, though, pressures from authority may come into play.

“We have taught our children to respect authority at school, that we trust the people at school. They are in real, legitimate positions of authority for our kids,” Monica Feder told me. She’s a mother who testified against the bill because of her children’s harrowing mental health experiences with their schools in the past. “If they can make the mere suggestion that this might be better to keep a secret, that is an abuse of power. I wonder how many of these kids are on the fence about talking to their families and now you just give them an easier option.”

The bill undermines a fresh body of research demonstrating the significant link between parental involvement and a child’s mental health. Two research teams led by the University of Maryland’s Dr. Cixin Wang published studies examining this connection at the middle and high school levels.

“Considering the protective role of parental involvement, it is critical for schools to provide a variety of opportunities for different parents to be involved,” the middle school study finds. “The degree to which students feel they can openly communicate with their families about social and emotional problems increases the likelihood of them being able to mitigate the adverse effects of victimization, such as (suicidal thoughts and behaviors),” the high school study stresses.

Ultimately, the research underscores the need to “provide adolescents with a consistent message between the home and school.” Encouraging students to keep secrets from their parents promotes the opposite — especially since there are other, tried-and-true ways to identify students who may be abused at home.

“The mental health program is promoting a perceived negligence by both parents and children — that parents aren’t giving enough love and children aren’t able to get enough from them,” Feder’s 10th grade daughter, Megan, said.

“It is selling the idea that they will love you, accept you and you can do no wrong. It’s an absolute euphoria the first few times and then everyone just fades away because they are on to the next kid. Then where do you go? Now there’s no family, there’s no friends, there’s no community. There’s nothing to do but lie, hide and try to escape.”

Until HB1003 gives parents final opt-out rights — or better yet, empowers them to opt-in — and mandates that all results automatically get sent to the parents, the bill should not become law. No one cares more about a child than her parents. It’s the parent’s job to raise them, not the state’s. A school must never stand between a parent and a child.

Jimmy Sengenberger is an investigative journalist, public speaker, and host of “The Jimmy Sengenberger Show” Saturdays from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. on News/Talk 710 KNUS. Reach Jimmy online at JimmySengenberger.com or on Twitter @SengCenter.