This week, the Supreme Court unanimously ruled that the city of Philadelphia can’t exclude a Catholic organization from its foster care program simply because it won’t place children with same-sex couples. As a long-time supporter of gay rights, I have one thing to say: well done.
You read that right. I have editorialized on these pages in support of gay marriage for years. I witnessed my first same-sex military promotion ceremony a couple of weeks ago, and felt privileged to be there. I am, as the saying goes, straight but not narrow.
But the fact that I feel strongly about something doesn’t mean I have the right to gang up with other people who think like me and shove our views down our opponents’ throats. Nor should we get to use the law like some sort of reeducation camp, to get people to think the way my group wants them to. That’s really what this case was about.
After all, who exactly is helped, and who is hurt, by excluding a Catholic organization from finding homes for Philadelphia’s needy children? I can’t see how it helps the LGBTQ community, except maybe to gratify their vindictive impulses after suffering as victims for so long.
But is giving in to vindictiveness worth having fewer resources available for orphaned, abused and abandoned children? How about a little perspective? Surely they are the real victims here. They deserve all the help they can get.
Freedom of conscience is the reason America exists. We are unique as a religiously pluralistic country that has, at least so far, managed to avoid religious wars. We do so by taking the freedom of people to act on the courage of their convictions very seriously, only intervening when such actions harm others or threaten a compelling national interest.
Some of you might remember Jack Phillips, a co-owner of the Masterpiece Cake Shop in Lakewood. Phillips and I are on the opposite sides of the gay marriage issue. He refuses to bake cakes for same-sex marriages. I believe that’s disgraceful.
But what right do I or anyone else have to force him to use his labor in a way repugnant to his moral convictions? All his pre-made cakes are for sale to everyone equally. It is only the use of his labor in a way he does not agree to that raises his ire. After a victory in the Supreme Court in 2018, you’d think people would leave him alone. Sadly, his legal troubles aren’t over.
Let’s remember the Masterpiece Cake Shop is hardly the only game in town. Gay and lesbian couples can go to dozens of other bakeries who would be delighted to have their business.
They only visit Masterpiece, I suspect, because they want to make a point. Perhaps, and I’m just speculating here, they enjoy wielding political power that has eluded them for so long. Perhaps they enjoy watching a well-known opponent squirm.
If that’s true, they should be careful. Much of their freedom to love whom they love, marry whom they love, and to simply be who they are was secured when they were out of power.
They had to fight hard against majority opposition, with the help of a committed minority of activists and a body of law that recognized and supported their freedom of conscience.
Fifty years after the Stonewall Riots, the shoe is now on the other foot. LGBTQ activists would do well to be magnanimous in victory and at least tolerate, without endorsing, the conscience-based actions of those with whom they disagree. I think the Supreme Court understands this well.
After all, the depth of your tolerance is the length you will go to defend people’s right to disagree with you, multiplied by how sure you’re right. Anything else is just lip service.
Barry Fagin is senior fellow at the Independence Institute in Denver. His views are his alone. Readers can write Fagin at barry@faginfamily.net.