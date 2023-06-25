I often discuss the crucial and important role parents play in their children’s education. In as much as we like to lay blame for our children’s academic failing on teachers and schools, we should refrain from doing so. Rather we should, wherever possible, endeavor to also educate parents. Children’s education is a complex process that begins the moment a child is born. Some advocate playing music and talking to babies in utero.

As I revisit an issue dear to me, echoes of House Majority leader Kevin McCarthy’s and President Biden’s Debt Ceiling debate ring in my ears, I found myself wishing that they would include an education — not work requirement — provision for unemployed, welfare recipient mothers to go back to school and metaphorically taking their children back with them.

That group of parents who didn’t graduate from high school before starting their families, who also depend on government assistance, should be counseled to attend some form of schooling as part of their support. We should, in other words, assist and encourage them to attain their GED, and where feasible go to college. I believe this would enormously benefit, not just the women, but also their children’s education and indirectly, the country.

In 2010 I was invited to give a breakfast talk to a group of Aurora and Denver businesswomen. My topic: “educate children by educating mothers because a child who sees her mother study will most likely want to emulate her and study.” My aim was to present ideas to this practical and educated group, hoping that by challenging them would spark a debate on different concepts. I was in search for truth and what’s possible.

As an aside here. More White than Black women receive welfare benefits. I am more likely to walk on Black women’s roads.

An active discussion ensued, on how welfare recipients might help each other; with baby-sitting, forming study groups, intentionally bonding, among other ideas. That is until a prominent activist African American woman interjected making it clear that I knew not of what I spoke. Black sisterhood knew exactly what its members require she said. I think of what those business women at that breakfast meeting might have thought possible. The dialogue, like a candle in the wind, was so quickly snuffed out.

We continue to witness stagnation of successive generations of the poor; incarceration numbers that don’t seem to budge; and the amount of violence among inner city gangs unabated, I still think it a subject worthy of discussion. If that sort of energy were harnessed, combined with an education, it could create new productive villages; places with more wealth and less violence.

Like Alexis de Tocqueville, this immigrant looks at the American village, and believes he appreciates its contours better than those within its confines. The “system” incarcerates more young Black men, and leaves many women with babies and children they can’t raise properly alone. The answer is to take what is, and make the best of it by creating women’s self-help groups, reading pods. And consider adding a degree of mental health intervention. Doing so would go a long way towards creating new families and conferring a happier outlook on everyone’s life.

My own life story tells me that a great deal is possible with good parenting and a loving childhood. As a young boy, my father and I lived in Mombasa, Kenya in a railway workers’ village where almost everyone was illiterate, but for two men who read books. We kids usually congregated around their open window to watch them read books they said were full of knowledge. I found “knowledge acquired by reading” incredibly beautiful, almost magical. As father encouraged me to pursue an education, he often referred to the two book readers. A teacher who used a black board nailed on a mango tree taught us to write symbols of arithmetic and the alphabet, scratching them on the sand with a stick. With father’s encouragement, I pursued a difficult, elusive education path, dodging British colonialists who were killing us during the Mau Mau war. I still have scars to show for it.

Children who see parents studying or reading are moved to copy them. In fact a small stipend used on a parent to encourage her learning and edification would be, to a great nation, funds well spent. In all honesty, I can envisage a generation of academic women rising from former welfare mothers.

Pius Kamau, M.D., a retired general surgeon, is president of the Aurora-based Africa America Higher Education Partnerships (AAHEP); co-founder of the Africa Enterprise Group and an activist for minority students’ STEM education. He is a National Public Radio commentator, Huffington Post blogger, and past columnist for Denver dailies. He has authored a memoir and a novel recounting Kenya’s bloody colonial history.