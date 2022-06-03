Joe Biden is flirting with a very big mistake. If the president unilaterally forgives $10,000 in student loan debt per borrower, the exploding student debt crisis will worsen — all under the guise of “doing something.”
Don’t get me wrong. At $1.8 trillion in outstanding student loan debt, we’ve certainly reached crisis proportions. The burden held by 44 million Americans — with the average graduate leaving school with $40,000 owed — stunts home ownership and small-business startup rates. Decades of bipartisan government failure are to blame.
Growing up in the 2000s, my peers and I were persistently instructed to get a college degree to succeed. Meanwhile, the price of higher education went up while the promise of college fell flat — yet young people kept taking out student loans.
The conventional wisdom is that student debt has skyrocketed because tuition has climbed, yet the reality is that tuition is so steep because loans and grants are plentiful and easy to get.
For example, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York found that for every dollar a college receives in subsidized federal loans, tuition rises by 65 cents. They called it a “pass-through effect on tuition.” In short, the proliferation of loans and grants has encouraged more spending on college, especially because young borrowers don’t realize the costs until after they graduate and the bill comes due.
As at-large CU Regent Heidi Ganahl and I wrote last summer, “Colleges and universities have positioned themselves nicely to benefit: one analysis showed four-year institutions received $1,977 more in tuition revenue per FTE student in 2018 compared to 2010.”
If Biden cancels any amount of student loans, it will simply pour more gasoline on the fire while claiming to be a suppressant. “Once again, it comes down to incentives,” I explained in Newsweek. “If current borrowers have their debt canceled, it will lead incoming students to expect that theirs will also be forgiven. There will be every reason to take out more loans and for colleges to keep raising tuition without end.”
Enough with the simpleminded thinking on student loans and higher education costs. That kind of narrow-mindedness — that the solution is more student aid and canceling student loan debt — is what makes things worse. Fortunately, there are better ways ahead. In fact, some progress has already been achieved.
Employers now have a great opportunity to offer student loan repayment as a tax-free benefit for employees. In 2020, Congress approved similar legislation enabling employers to contribute up to $5,250 toward an employee’s student loans tax-free. That provision was subsequently extended through 2025.
Rather than enabling Biden’s student loan forgiveness schemes, Congress should make this tax-free benefit permanent. Amid a labor shortage and a need to provide competitive benefits to recruit workers, Colorado employers should take advantage of the offering and be ready the moment the current student loan moratorium is finally lifted.
Congress should similarly extend a tax credit for self-employed individuals to pay back up to $5,250 in student loans tax-free. These actions will ease the burden on existing borrowers to pay back their loans without a government handout.
What about the student loan borrowers who are deeply underwater? Rather than imprisoning those debtors for life, Congress should ease bankruptcy laws to make it more feasible to discharge student loans. Unlike debt cancellation, bankruptcy offers an exit that entails consequences, which in turn encourages more thoughtful decision-making.
What about college costs for future students? Restoring bankruptcy protection will help reduce the cost by restoring lender risk, forcing them to exercise greater prudence and caution before writing an unreasonable loan.
Colleges and universities also need skin in the game. Colorado’s congressional delegation should advance legislation making higher education institutions liable for a percentage of the losses on future loans that are discharged or in default.
Additionally, state legislators must fundamentally change how the state finances higher education. In our earlier column, Ganahl and I proposed funding colleges as a service rather than funding outcomes.
The legislature must reject the outdated fee-for-service model (whereby states subsidize public colleges and universities directly) and instead foster more student choice, competition and institutional responsibility.
“Since July 2005, Colorado has offered College Opportunity Fund (COF) stipends, which help qualified residents who pay in-state tuition at participating undergraduate campuses,” we explained. “COF vouchers already substitute much of the state’s direct, fee-for-service funding. All things considered, it’s time for Colorado to finish the job and lead the nation in funding students instead of systems. Let’s move to a 100% stipend-based state-funding model, eliminating all direct subsidies and promoting much-needed competition for taxpayer dollars.”
By funding students instead of systems, Colorado will spark competitive pressures and force higher ed institutions to make many internal reforms.
Ganahl is now a Republican candidate for governor. In a recent interview on my KNUS radio show, she reaffirmed her support for our proposed reforms. Other candidates for governor and the legislature should similarly endorse this revolutionary model for financing higher education.
When it comes to addressing student loans and college costs, progress has been made, but it isn’t enough. Politicians seem to always have the need to “do something” without regard to whether their policies will actually work. Instead of just “doing something” on higher education, Colorado’s elected leaders must take the lead on doing the smart things. The right things.
Jimmy Sengenberger is host of “The Jimmy Sengenberger Show” Saturdays from 6-9am on News/Talk 710 KNUS. He also hosts “Jimmy at the Crossroads,” a webshow and podcast in partnership with The Washington Examiner.