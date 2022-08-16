BOULDER • The last time Maurice Bell recorded a stat in a collegiate game is starting to feel like a long time ago.

It was the Alamo Bowl against Texas back in December 2020, and the southern California native recorded one catch for 26 yards and chipped in a pair of kick returns.

Until last Saturday, that was the last, real live action Bell has been in over the last year and a half at Colorado. He suffered an Achilles injury before last season and missed the entirety of the year.

But as of the Buffs’ first scrimmage of fall camp this past weekend, Bell is back and ready to produce.

Working with the first-team offense, he got the ball in a variety of ways early in the scrimmage, as the coaching staff tested him to see what he might be able to do when the season rolls around next month. And he didn’t disappoint.

“I saw what you saw and I was pleasantly surprised, too,” head coach Karl Dorrell said after Saturday’s scrimmage. “He’s back to his old self and actually looks better to me than before his injury. I’m really proud of him for what’s he come back from and what he is now, and we’re hopeful he continues that through the season.”

Bell was a key contributor during Dorrell’s first season in charge of the program in 2020, starting the first two games of the season, and caught five passes for 43 yards in the exciting win over UCLA to open that COVID-shortened season.

There’s no reason to believe he wouldn’t have been a key contributor again in 2021, but his injury forced him to watch his teammates from the sideline each week and get over a few mental challenges along the way.

“Sitting out — it was tough at first,” Bell told The Gazette on Tuesday. “I’ve played football all my life, and it was the first time I noticed that I don’t have a set schedule when I’m not playing football, because it was the first time really getting taken away from the game for a whole year.

"At first I was down about it, but I knew I couldn’t stay down if I wanted to come back. I knew I just had to be faithful and stay optimistic and really just be positive.”

Once the season passed and Bell began to ramp up his rehab process, he and his teammates got a boost in the form of new wide receivers coach Phil McGeoghan, who came to Boulder following a previous stint in the NFL with the Chargers. That experience carried a lot of weight for plenty of players in the wide receiver room, especially Bell, who has been a big fan of Keenan Allen over the past few years.

“He has great experience and that generated a lot of excitement for me,” Bell said of McGeoghan. “He’s coming from the Chargers as his last job, so that really inspired me a lot knowing that he coached [Allen.] I knew I was going to be able to learn a lot from him.”

This offseason probably required Bell to do a lot more learning than most veteran players would expect, but new offensive coordinator Mike Sanford brought a brand-new offense with him, and it’s been an exciting time for Bell and the rest of the skill position players ready for their chance at a breakout season.

“This offense is very dynamic,” Bell said. “We have multiple personnels, multiple ways of hiding the same plays in different schemes. I feel like this is an opportunity to shock the world, honestly. It’s not just about waking my teammates, my coaches — it’s really time to shock the world. I know I’m a playmaker, and it’s time to really put it out there and make the world know.”

The first chance Bell will have to show people outside the program that he is back and even better than he was before is rapidly approaching. The season opener against TCU is just a little over two weeks away, and Bell has been counting down the days.

“When I saw the schedule come out and I saw Sept. 2, 8 p.m., Friday night lights, I got chills,” Bell said. “That’s the comeback party for me. It’s time for me to showcase my talents. When that moment hits, it’s going to be mind-blowing. I’m going to be thrilled to be out there back with my teammates.”