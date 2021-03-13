Stay with this story for updates on Colorado weather Saturday:
7 a.m.: The first sign of the impending storm came on Interstate 70, where the Colorado Department of Transportation imposed vehicle traction laws between Georgetown and Silverthorne. The move requires drivers to use snow tires or chains to navigate the mountainous 23-mile stretch.
The state has advised drivers to park it today with as much as three feet of snow expected to pile up on the Front Range over the weekend.
6:45 a.m.: If you're planning to fly to or from Colorado this weekend, you may be out of luck thanks to the expected storm.
Gazette news partner 9News reported that more than 1,700 flights were cancelled for Denver International Airport Saturday and Sunday.
For Denver flight information, click here: https://www.flydenver.com/flights
Another 20 flights arriving or departing from the Colorado Springs Airport Saturday had been cancelled, the airport's website showed.
For Colorado Springs flight information click here: https://coloradosprings.gov/flycos/flight-status
Some events for the Pikes Peak region were cancelled early Saturday and the YMCA had shut down its facilities. You can stay up with Pikes Peak region closings here: https://gazette.com/closings/
6:30 a.m.: Road crews in Colorado Springs expected a slushy start to their work Saturday as early snow melts on warm pavement.
"Snow now looks to increase between 7-10 a.m., pushing back the prime time for accumulating snow to 10 a.m. Saturday to 4am Sunday then the 'lull' or 'dry slot' is expected," the city's Public Works Department said in an email early Saturday. "More persistent snow builds in late morning Sunday and waves of snow, varying from moderate to heavy are then expected through the afternoon and diminishing into the evening with generally dry conditions by around midnight or shortly after."
6:15 a.m.: While much of the state braced for heavy snow Saturday, southeastern Colorado's plains residents could be ducking from something different.
"While it snows in the mountains today, thunderstorms will be possible across the southeast plains," The National Weather Service said on Twitter. "One or two strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible with hail up to 1 inch in diameter and wind gusts up to 60 mph possible across the southeast corner of the state."
6 a.m.: Roads remained clear at daybreak Saturday across most of Colorado, with Interstates 70 and 25 mostly bare and wet.
But forecasters predict snow to fall across much of the state with Denver, Colorado Springs and the high country under winter storm warnings.
The National Weather Service said snow was certain in Colorado Springs Saturday, with up to four inches downtown during the day and more snow due after sunset.
In Denver, up to six inches of snow was expected during daylight hours Saturday and as much as another nine inches were due at night.
The Weather Service expected Boulder to be hammered with 18 inches or more Saturday.