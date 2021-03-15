• Refresh this for the latest on Front Range conditions Monday
The Storm: Parts of Colorado saw feet of snow from a winter storm that hit Saturday and roared through Sunday.
Monday is all about melting. With high temperatures in the high 40s across much of the Front Range, ice-bound roads will eventually get slushy then clear up.
RELATED:
Latest huge snow totals in Colorado
But Tuesday could bring more trouble. Another storm is on the way that will bring mountain snows and could add a top cover to what isn't melted Monday.
8:20 a.m.: Peterson Air Force Base and Cheyenne Mountain Air Force Station will open two hours late today for all non-mission essential personnel. Schriever Air Force Base is closed to all personnel.
8:15 a.m.: Southbound I-25 between Castle Rock and Briargate Parkway is now open. U.S. 24 opened Monday morning from Colorado Springs to Calhan.
8:00 a.m.: Several major roads in Colorado Springs and along the Front Range remained closed:
- Northbound Interstate 25 between Interquest Parkway and Castle Rock
- Southbound Interstate 25 between Castle Rock and Monument
- U.S. 24 in both directions from Calhan to Limon
- Colorado 94 in both directions from the Space Village area of east Colorado Springs to Limon
- Colorado 105 in both directions from Monument to Sedalia
- Colorado 83 in both directions between Franktown and the El Paso County line
- Colorado 94 both directions from Colorado Springs to Punkin Center
Plow crews continue to clear the roads this morning, with a focus on areas north of Woodmen Road and east of Powers Boulevard, the city said in a tweet.
Key links and statewide travel information
7:30 a.m.: The El Paso County Combined Courts will open at 10 a.m. Jurors do not need to report to the court today.
7:15 a.m.: Crews were at work to clear runways at Denver International Airport where officials hoped to resume flights late in the day. If you planned to fly to or from Denver this morning, you'll want to contact your airline to make sure it is still happening.
Want to fly today? Try Colorado Springs, where some flights were cancelled Monday, but most were still flying.
7 a.m.: Before you head out this morning, make sure you can get to your destination. Stretches of Interstates 25 and 70 were closed Monday morning, and smaller highways were shuttered too.
Most of the closures are expected to be lifted sometime today. But meanwhile, get another cup of coffee and let the sun clear the roads a bit before you venture out.
Some good news for El Paso County commuters: Highway 24 was reopened to Calhan. The highway remained closed from Calhan to Limon.
6:30 a.m.: Even with school districts ready for online learning, kids caught a break Monday. It's the first snow day in a year for some of Colorado's largest school districts including Colorado Springs School District 11. Let them sleep in then grab the sleds.