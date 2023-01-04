Providing multilingual ballots, directives that allow state employees to participate in diversity training, ensuring that the government services taxpayers rely on are accessible to everyone — this is all possible because of Colorado’s efforts to promote a more equitable, diverse, and inclusive (EDI) state so that everyone can thrive.
It was incredibly disappointing to read
The Gazette’s misguided opinion which dismissed and diminished the importance of EDI implementation in our state government (“EDITORIAL: Unionization grows Colorado’s government,” Dec. 9)
The opinion belied The Gazette editorial board’s disdain for unions and their ignorance of EDI and how it benefits all Coloradans.
Colorado WINS has always valued and fought for the promotion of EDI within our state government. Not only does it help the 28,000 members we represent, it also helps all Coloradans have better access to and understanding of their own government.
Governor Jared Polis, Colorado lawmakers, and business leaders across the nation have also recognized the serious need for EDI — evidently some have yet to read the important writing on the wall.
It’s frankly offensive to suggest that money is the motivator behind the state promoting EDI. Gov. Polis made it one of his top priorities and he backed it up with an Executive Order in 2020 which advanced Colorado’s efforts to embrace and practice EDI. This was a monumental first step, however it’s impossible to achieve the desired outcome with just one executive order, which is why lawmakers and Colorado WINS pushed to develop real plans backed by research.
In other words, achieving EDI is not just a one-and-done deal, and it takes actions and words.
Applying EDI at all levels of state government is a big task and it takes trial and error to tackle it head on. That’s why Colorado lawmakers passed HB22-1397 to create the Statewide Equity Office to ensure that efforts are targeted and backed by date. The office is responsible for holding state agencies accountable with state and federal equity laws, coordinating building accessibility, collecting and analyzing relevant data to identify needs for improvement, and providing statewide diversity training.
Colorado WINS applauded the governor’s executive order and continued to support EDI by complementing the governor’s bold vision.
We negotiated a task force of front line staff to help oversee the agenda of the Statewide Equity Office as well as the pay equity study to provide the data the state was missing.
As a union representing state workers, it’s in our best interest to do everything we can to support an accepting and diverse environment for state employees so that they can feel empowered to do their jobs. We support The Statewide Equity Office’s goals because they align with our vision of what we want for our members and all Coloradans.
Promoting equity and diversity helps us all. As our state grows to be more racially and ethnically diverse, our state government has the responsibility to represent the Coloradans they serve.
Skip Miller is the president of Colorado WINS and a facility management worker at Colorado School of Mines.