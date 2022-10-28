We, as a nation, seem to have lost our grasp of why we have a military force. It is not to fight wars. It is to deter wars.
We never want to fight a war with Russia, with China or with any other country. Wars carry too great a burden. We lose our youth. We are forced to expend our treasure.
As a retired Air Force officer and a decades-long student of military history, recent reports by respected research organizations cause me great concern.
The Heritage Foundation this past week released a report that concludes our US Air Force is 25 percent below the capacity level required for a fight with a peer competitor.
To compound that deficiency, the service recently announced its intention to reduce the fighter force by an additional 20 percent over the coming 5 years.
The well-respected Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies, in a September study, found America’s Air Force fields the oldest, smallest set of capabilities since its founding in 1947.
That is not deterrence. That is an invitation to those who would use our weakness to attack our interests across the globe.
Deterring a fight with either Russia or China requires a robust, modern air force, fielding the service’s number one priority, the F-35A fighter aircraft.
But the 2023 president’s budget recommends buying only 33 of those jets in 2023 fiscal year and 29 in 2024 fiscal year.
This is in spite of recent studies by the Air Force recommending the purchase of at least 72 new F-35As per year.
Not only are our fighter aircraft technologically old but all of those flight hours and the bending and flexing of the airframes over time causes predictable fatigue in everything from the metal frame to the electrical wiring harnesses.
The F-16 jets stationed at Buckley Space Force Base in Aurora are a good example. They were built in 1986 and have been in continuous service since.
Just as all of the F-16s across the service must be replaced, so must those at Buckley. The Buckley squadron is unique in that it is a National Guard unit.
Unlike active-duty units, should their aircraft be retired, the trained airmen, pilots, mechanics, cooks, medical personnel and security forces will not move to other bases to fall in on other aircraft.
These Guardswomen and men are mostly part time and have other jobs and families rooted in the community. To remove the aircraft from Buckley and not immediately replace them with a new jet will not only further reduce the number of fighters in our Air Force but will reduce the number of highly qualified airmen.
The top general in the Air Force, in charge of personnel, reported recently that the Air Force is short 1,650 pilots.
In that circumstance would it make any sense to further reduce the force by putting on the street trained airmen?
Seldom can we, as individuals, living in a community, impact something of national significance. The citizens of Colorado, watching what is happening in Ukraine and watching the Chinese becoming more and more militant, can make a difference. By telling your representatives in Congress that you are worried about the safety of our nation, you can encourage them to focus again on deterrence and vote to buy more F-35A fighters by a significant amount.
You can, further, tell them that to reduce the number of existing fighters is more than unwise as it would invite further hostile acts by our enemies.
The world is a far more unstable place than it was just nine months ago.
America must rededicate itself to all of the tenets of deterrence. You can help.
Andy Love retired from the Air Force, as a major general, after 37 years of service. He resides in Colorado.