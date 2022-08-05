The new school year is upon us for Colorado’s K-12 students, their teachers and their parents. For the first time since the plague of 2020, the eyes of this year’s kindergartners can beam brightly on their first day, optimistic about a school year unimpeded by the destructive pandemic closures or development-inhibiting mask mandates endured by their older siblings.
As the great abolitionist, Frederick Douglass, said, “Education means emancipation. It means light and liberty. It means the uplifting of the soul of man into the glorious light of truth, the light by which men can only be made free.”
Born into slavery, Douglass was forbidden any formal education by law. He taught himself to read and write — eventually becoming one of our nation’s seminal authors. No one understood education’s significance and value more than Douglass.
Fortunately, in today’s America, every child is guaranteed an education. Unfortunately, Colorado’s school districts have failed to provide them with a good education.
We can’t just blame the pandemic: School boards, district administrators and teachers union leaders have perpetually wronged students and educators alike. They must do better.
The poster child for educational failure is Denver Public Schools. Subsumed in endless drama typically generated by the school board’s self-aggrandizing vice president, Tay Anderson, DPS’ board is known more for its personality clashes than educational success efforts. (Anderson was censured by the previous board for behavior “unbecoming of a board member,” a fact disregarded by the new board when they elevated him to VP in November.)
The divide between the Anderson wing and the one embodied by President Sochi Gaytán, who solely represents Denver’s Hispanic plurality on the board, is palpable. “I absolutely feel the energy in this room of mistrust and fear and hesitation,” the facilitator of their July board retreat observed.
All the while, student achievement crumbles. Statewide, CMAS tests measured shocking student performance declines, deteriorating to levels of six or seven years ago. While the board and superintendent claim to focus on “racial equity,” only 5% of Black and Hispanic third-graders are reading at grade level, compared with 30% of white students. Sixty percent of DPS kids aren’t proficient at math. What is the plan?
Teachers feel abandoned. Last October, I detailed the challenges of DPS educators and their union’s failure to advance teachers’ real interests. “When you talk to DPS teachers, you’ll often hear horror stories about how there are not enough teachers and substitutes,” I wrote. “Meanwhile, anecdotal reports abound over massive disciplinary issues with students whose behavior is rambunctious, focus is faltering, and home work is incomplete.”
Rather than advocating tangible improvements for teachers, the union elected new board members who only amplified the circus.
A year into his tenure as DPS superintendent, Alex Marrero is introducing a new strategic plan entitled “Every Learner Thrives.” Initial summaries indicate it’s out of touch with the priorities of students and teachers, emphasizing ideological goals and political platitudes over substantially boosting student achievement.
“No mention at all of holding students accountable for poor behavior,” lamented one teacher. “Students just aren’t focused in class, and they’re acting out more than ever.” How can students learn and improve in such an educational environment — all while the school board remains a drama circus?
Nearby, Cherry Creek Schools now thrives only on its own antiquated reputation as a stellar school district. Their student achievement has dropped. Within its hallways exists a systemic pattern of indifference concerning sexual and physical assault and harassment among students as young as elementary school.
Videos of brutal beatings at middle schools — sometimes with staff apparently watching idly — are posted on Instagram. Reports of sexual harassment going unaddressed continue unabated. Adding insult to injury, two district employees have recently been fired amid sexual assault charges reportedly unrelated to school.
As I’ve discussed previously, CCSD inconsistently uses “no-contact agreements” supposedly to “separate students,” but they seem to merely placate parents. They are regularly unfollowed and unenforced. The district won’t provide adequate answers to serious questions on these matters; the school board remains apathetic.
“It makes me afraid to send my children to school,” said Ashley Johnson, a parent whose middle schooler moved classes to avoid being in the same room as her perpetrator. How can students learn in such an educational environment — all while the school board seems uninterested in the situation?
Denver and Cherry Creek Schools are but two examples of a system in decline. Colorado’s students and teachers deserve better.
In the coming months, I will explore what’s happening in our schools, prospective education ballot measures, and how to empower our tremendous teachers to do what they do best. It is long past time that districts recenter on boosting student learning outcomes and restoring safe, successful learning environments for Colorado’s kids.
Jimmy Sengenberger is host of “The Jimmy Sengenberger Show” from 6 to 9 a.m. Saturdays on News/Talk 710 KNUS. He also hosts “Jimmy at the Crossroads,” a webshow and podcast in partnership with The Washington Examiner.