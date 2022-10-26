When Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland announced the return of the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) headquarters and scores of highly paid, senior employees to Washington, D.C., after the Trump administration put them in Grand Junction, Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District U.S. Rep. Laura Boebert threw a fit, took nearly a dozen different actions, and got results.
Days ago, BLM Director Tracy Stone-Manning revealed 56 BLM jobs in BLM’s “Western Headquarters” and 70 other BLM jobs will remain in Grand Junction, an increase of 15 from the 41 announced by Trump’s BLM in 2019 and an increase of 40 other jobs above the 16 initially announced by Biden officials.
Congratulations, Rep. Boebert!
While a win for Boebert’s district, it is not a Colorado victory. Haaland moved the BLM headquarters and top officials to D.C. thanks to the silence of Colorado Democrats, including Gov.Jared Polis and U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper. Had they done a fraction of what Boebert did, Haaland would have backed down.
Thus, the director, the two deputy directors, six of seven assistant directors (ADs) and their staffs are now or soon will be in Washington. Worse, the BLM Headquarters is there, two to three thousand miles from the West and four time zones from Alaska, which together hold 99 percent of the BLM’s 245 million acres and host 97 percent of its workforce. Decisions regarding whether those lands are managed consistent with federal mandates and the needs and desires of western tribes, states, counties, cities, and citizens will be made in the nation’s capital.
Anyone desiring to petition decision-makers for a different result or provide overlooked information must travel, not via automobile or an inexpensive flight to economical Grand Junction, but jet a continent away to exorbitant D.C.
The likelihood these far-off officials will get it wrong intensifies given their separation from the lands they manage and people affected. During my time managing the agency in Washington, I made decisions using a piece of paper, photograph, and map. That changed when I moved with the headquarters to Grand Junction. I often drove a government rig to visit district and field offices where I went onto the land and met with locals to learn firsthand rather than via two-dimensional documents.
For example, when the Pine Gulch fire raged near Grand Junction, I saw the clouds, smelled the smoke, and brushed the ash off my car before joining firefighters’ briefings and meeting them on the fire lines, which I could not have duplicated remotely from Washington. That is why, decades ago, the AD and staff in charge of BLM’s firefighters were relocated to Boise, Idaho, where, thankfully, they remain.
Not so the head of BLM law enforcement and security, who supervises over 200 uniformed law enforcement rangers and 76 special agents stationed principally across 11 western states and Alaska. Haaland moved that official to Washington, far from county sheriffs and deputies, state troopers and city police with whom BLM law enforcement officers keep the peace across the West’s wide-open spaces. BLM’s “top cop” might as well be on the moon.
Also moved to Washington is the AD in charge of oil, gas, and minerals, most of which are in the West and Alaska; New Mexico’s Permian Basin, for example, is second only to Alaska in petroleum potential and Montana and Wyoming’s Powder River Basin contains the world’s best low-sulfur coal. Moved east as well was the AD responsible for wild horses and burros, whose uncontrolled growth poses an existential threat to public lands; 70 percent are in Nevada but thousands are in nine other western states. There is no way these and other ADs can professionally manage issues thousands of miles and multiple time zones away.
It is not just effective and responsive management lost because Democrats were unwilling to stop Haaland. Colorado lost its chance to become a must-visit destination for BLM’s stakeholders. Those seeking to develop world-class mineral deposits in Minnesota or another Prudhoe Bay in Alaska, or to expand recreation across BLM’s vast, diverse, and unique landscapes, or to manage timber and rangelands to prevent wildfires, would all journey to Grand Junction. Convention opportunities on Colorado’s western slope would abound for BLM’s disparate constituencies to congregate and meet with BLM leadership. The Western States Sheriffs’ Association, for example, whose annual gathering attracts hundreds of law enforcement officers from 17 western and plains states might have moved its event to Grand Junction.
All public land roads involving the BLM could have led to Grand Junction had Colorado Democrats who, after all supported Trump’s move west, stood up for Colorado. Perhaps they had bigger fish to fry with Haaland. I hope those “fish” were worth it.
William Perry Pendley, a Colorado-based, public-interest attorney for three decades, served in the Reagan administration and led the U.S. Bureau of Land Management under President Trump.