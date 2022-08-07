My American journey in medical and literary education began on the East coast where I spent half a decade in New York. With time, I progressively wended my way across North America to end up in the Rockies. “Colorado natives” often asked me, “why Colorado?” Travel from Africa was a bit too far for them. For the inveterate traveler, no distance is too far. Travel expands my horizon, opens new vistas and allows me to know myself better. I now gratefully call Colorado home.
More than the neighboring states, Colorado has more advanced, internationally renowned academic institutions, that occupy a place of prominence among America’s universities. As soon as I appreciated their excellence, I felt compelled to think of doing more for the people I left behind in Africa. It meant establishing a vehicle to help African women of STEM — science, technology, engineering and mathematic — to come to U.S. schools for graduate education. In the process of establishing AAHEP — Africa America Higher Education Partnerships, our nonprofit to accomplish this — my friend Dr. David Carlson, who has a PhDs in mathematics and another in economics, and I visited Colorado’s Front Range universities.
They cover a wide range of expertise and richly contribute to Colorado’s and America’s scientific universe. Of particular interest to me was their numerous African and world projects. I can only mention a few representative programs from different institutions, some that I have had rather deep involvement with.
The saga of Sayyid Qutb shows Colorado was on the map a long time ago. Qutb — regarded as the father of Salafi Jihadism, the progenitor of al-Qaeda — had a scholarship to study American educational system in 1948-1950. He spent a few months at UNC — Greeley’s University of Northern Colorado — and found Americans’ behavior deplorable. He bitterly criticized western civilization that led men to selfish individualism. Mixed sex dancing and cavorting were indefensible. Back in Egypt, he became leader of the Muslim Brotherhood. Accused of plotting to assassinate President Gamal Abdel Nasser of Egypt, he was hanged in 1966.
In 2002, CU’s engineer Bernard Amadei formed the first Engineers Without Borders-USA chapter in Boulder, to work and create positive change for developing communities through combined efforts of students, faculty, professional engineers and community members. EWB-USA now has over 206 chapters and over 130 projects in 34 countries. I mention this group to illustrate Colorado’s institutions reaching out. EWB is in Rwanda, Nepal, Guatemala and elsewhere.
Colorado State University has had involvement with a number of Sub-Saharan African institutions. In particular the School of Agricultural Science has had a close relationship with the University of Nairobi. Indeed, CSU has carried Colorado’s banner across Africa. And the world. The veterinary school at Fort Collins has had a more than a 30-year involvement with the University of Nairobi’s veterinary school. Indeed, schools at CSU work with many African nonacademic institutions, proving that universities can function extra-academically. In Kenya and other East African countries, CSU’s scientists have been engaged in the study of climate change, dry land agriculture, animal management, and water conservation, and in some wildlife management of parasite infestation. The School of Biomechanical Engineering has partnered with AAHEP. We are greatly indebted to CSU’s leaders.
The University of Denver’s Korbel School of International Studies frequently hosts conferences with international leaders’ presentations. There has been a deep African involvement there. DU actually has a school of Africa study. I am proud to say that DU’s School of Engineering supported our Kenyan female engineer to attain her MSc in electrical engineering. The school’s leadership is forward looking and has been willing to help educate African engineers.
The foregoing are but a few programs in which Colorado universities play a role. One understands that, even if we don’t hear much from these places, a great deal that involves the larger world takes place in each of them. They’re beehives of activity, with outreach across our borders to lands we can only imagine. DU’s and other schools’ personnel serve as our ambassadors around the world.
Alas, the call of “America First” rings hollow to my ears when I cast my eyes across Colorado with its international universities and colleges.
Pius Kamau, M.D., general surgery, is president of the Aurora-based Africa America Higher Education Partnerships; co-founder of the Africa Enterprise Group and president of the Consortium of African Diasporas in the U.S.A. He has been a National Public Radio commentator and a blogger, and is author of “The Doctor’s Date with Death.”