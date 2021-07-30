SAN DIEGO — The trade deadline bell has rung, and the Rockies have nothing to show for it.
Trevor Story, Jon Gray, and every other player on the active roster will still be in purple on Friday night. Now, the page will turn to free agency, with Story and Gray set to enter the market at the end of the season.
This was the first deadline under interim general manager Bill Schmidt, who is operating with a depleted front office that saw two assistant general managers depart last month. Schmidt, the former vice president of scouting, has a history of drafting players, such as Story, who develop into stars.
Perhaps that's why he opted to hold onto Story for the rest of the season. If they make him a qualifying offer, the Rockies will get a compensatory pick in next year's draft.
Not trading Gray was not a surprise, as sources said everyone from Gray all the way up to owner Dick Monfort wants to put together a deal to keep their right handed pitcher in Colorado.
The Rockies, 20.5 games out of first place, sat by quietly during the deadline frenzy as their division competitors added stars, and the teams out of contention bulked up their farm systems. Asking prices were high, and teams like the Nationals, Twins, and Cubs — sold off their stars for a big haul of prospects.
In the NL West, the Dodgers added Max Scherzer and Trea Turner, the Padres nabbed Adam Frazier and Daniel Hudson, and the Giants reportedly sneaked in Kris Bryant right at the deadline.
The Rockies, meanwhile, made only two moves this week. They sent Mychal Givens to the Reds for two pitching prospects and re-acquired Ashton Goudeau.