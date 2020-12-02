On July 9, 2019, David Dahl was putting on his Rockies uniform prior to the 2019 MLB All-Star Game.
Just a little less than a year and a half later, Dahl’s time in Colorado appears to be over.
Dahl was not tendered a contract ahead of Wednesday’s deadline and will become a free agent, along with catcher Tony Wolters and right-handed pitcher Chi Chi Gonzalez, who were also not offered contracts.
The Rockies do not plan on re-signing Dahl, either, according to Nick Groke of the Athletic.
“There are a good number of outfielders we have currently on the roster we hope to get playing time,” general manager Jeff Bridich said of the Dahl decision, according to Groke.
After battling injuries for much of the early part of his career, 2019 was the peak for Dahl, a 2010 Rockies first-round pick. He slashed .302/.353/.524 with 15 homers and 61 RBIs and appeared to solidify himself as a key piece of the Colorado lineup for the next few years.
But after more injury trouble and a below-average, limited 2020 season, Dahl was likely the victim of an attempt by the Rockies to cut payroll as much as possible. As owner Dick Monfort pointed out in his letter to season-ticket holders last month, the Rockies and the rest of the major leagues “face a new economic reality, and each club will have to adjust.”
Dahl was projected to make around $2.6 million in 2021, and combined with the non-tenders of Wolters and Gonzalez, the Rockies likely saved over $5 million in 2021 salary.
Wolters and Gonzalez are less surprising to not be offered a contract. After the team re-signed catcher Elias Diaz to a one-year deal Tuesday, signs pointed to him being the player Colorado will roll with behind the plate in 2021. Gonzalez, on the other hand, is out of minor league options and would have only been in contention for the final rotation spot.