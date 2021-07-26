Rockies' manager Bud Black will take his usual place on the top step of the dugout Monday after clearing MLB's COVID and contact tracing protocols.
Black, who is fully vaccinated, has not managed the team since before the All-Star break. Bench coach Mike Redmond served as the acting manager while Black was out.
Black was part of a storm of Rockies' players and coaches ineligible to play because of COVID and contact tracing. First base coach Ron Gideon returned Friday, and outfielder Yonathan Daza and pitchers Yency Almonte, Jhoulys Chacín and Antonio Senzatela are close to playing as well. They are in Arizona doing baseball activities.
The Rockies' tier one employees, which includes all coaches and players, have been above the 85 percent threshold needed to relax restrictions since April.