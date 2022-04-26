The Colorado Department of Natural Resources Executive Director Dan Gibbs placed Parks and Wildlife Director Dan Prenzlow on administrative leave after Gibbs received complaints about "inappropriate comments and interactions" at a CPW conference in Vail last week, a state media release said.
The release did not elaborate on the nature of the complaints, but said that the Colorado Department of Natural Resources would investigate what happened at the conference.
"As the Executive Director of Colorado’s Department of Natural Resources, equitable, inclusive access for all to our programs, events, and the outdoors are a priority personally and integral to the mission and culture of DNR," Gibbs said in the release.
Meanwhile, Heather Dugan, assistant director for field services with 30 years of recreational and wildlife experience, will take over as acting director for the agency.