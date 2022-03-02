A recent report by the Common Sense Institute confirms what families across Colorado already know; unprecedented inflation is sweeping across our state. Families, already stretched thin by the pandemic, are now at a breaking point trying to make ends meet.
According to the Common Sense Institute (CSI) report, Coloradans spent almost $3,000 more on essentials like food, housing, medical care, and transportation in 2021 than in 2020.
Promises of our economic recovery will be wiped out if Coloradans can’t afford everyday necessities. The average household spent over $200 more on medical care, almost $300 more on food, over $500 more on housing, and a whopping $1800 more on transportation last year than in 2020. For those already running tight margins, these increases are untenable.
The two categories that saw the most dramatic increases in price inflation in the Denver metro over the last 12 months were energy and transportation, which grew by 24.9% and 21.1%, respectively. These are particularly devastating numbers for those moms and dads entering Colorado’s snowiest months who must keep their homes warm and who are finally back at work and need to commute.
Inflation is making news nationwide, and it has been even worse in the Denver metro than the nationwide average. According to the CSI report, national inflation hit 7.4% in 2021, and the Denver metro hit a monstrous 7.9%.
One of the most insidious aspects of inflation is its disproportionate harm to those who are least able to shoulder the burden. Families in lower-income brackets often spend a higher proportion of their income on those consumables currently being slammed with the worst inflationary pressures. Those families also often have the least flexibility to allocate resources differently.
When your entire paycheck goes to rent, food, energy, education, and transportation — an almost 8% price increase in a single year is devastating.
Politicians condescendingly tell us that average citizens like us don’t understand or care about inflation. Still, I would challenge any of them to talk to any mom checking out of a grocery store to test that premise. President Joe Biden even called NBC’s Lester Holt a “wise guy” for having the audacity to ask him a question about inflation in a recent interview.
Those same politicians then look to shift blame from their failed policies to the producers of goods, but we know better. The costs of inputs and transportation have increased for producers and families alike. The blame lies squarely on the shoulders of politicians and policy makers who created economic policies that drive inflation.
If Colorado’s political leaders proposed a statewide 8% sales tax on our most necessary expenditures, we would rightfully vote them all out of office. Those same political leaders who have supported the policies that created these inflationary pressures should experience similar consequences.
Rather than allow condescension and blame-shifting to continue, Coloradans must demand those economically-sustainable solutions to solve the underlying drivers of these inflationary pressures. We must not allow inflated rhetoric and shell-games to hide underlying systemic problems to fester. It’s time to ensure we install those in power who will take these issues head-on in an honest and forthright way.
It is incumbent on us all to hold those policy makers who have perpetuated the current economic challenges to account. We must do so, not only for ourselves, but for all moms and dads who feel that twinge of stress when checking out at the grocery store or filling up their gas tank.
We owe it to them.
Kelly Maher is a Republican political strategist, urban farmer, wife and mom of two just north of Denver. She writes weekly about urban farming as it relates to life at realbestlife.substack.com.