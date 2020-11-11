Colorado men's basketball coach Tad Boyle officially welcomed four players into the Buffaloes program for the 2021 recruiting cycle, kicking off the early signing period.
Boyle and his staff have put together a a 2021 class that is ranked No. 16 in the nation and third in the Pac-12, behind only USC and Arizona, by 247sports.com.
“It’s an exciting class, especially when you add that group of guys to the freshmen that we have in the program right now,” Boyle said. “That is a core group of nine guys that are going to take this program, to hopefully the next level.”
The group is headlined by Quincy Allen, a four-star wing from Silver Springs, Maryland. Allen plays at the Maret School, part of the Mid-Atlantic Conference in the Washington D.C. area. He is rated as the No. 71 player in the country by 247sports.com and turned down offers from Louisville, Clemson, Michigan, Marquette and others.
“I felt really welcome when I came out there, not from just a basketball standpoint but everyone in the city of Boulder and all the people I met on campus,” Allen said in a news release. “I was really attracted by the coaching staff, they welcomed me and made me feel like I was part of the team. I just love coach Boyle’s philosophy."
Joining Allen is another four-star prospect in Wyoming center Lawson Lovering.
Lovering is ranked No. 94 in the 2021 class and the 11th-ranked center, adding plenty of size to Boyle’s team.
“I always say this with 7-footers, the first question I asked myself, if we're recruiting a seven-footer is, ‘would he be playing basketball, if he were 6 feet tall?’ And if the answer is yes, you should probably recruit them, because they love the game, and if they love the game they’re going to continue to get better at the game and work on their body and improve,” Boyle said. “If the answer is no, you probably shouldn't recruit them, because, yes they are seven feet tall, but they're only playing basketball because they're seven feet tall, or they're not playing because they love the game and Lawson loves the game. And it’s evident in how hard he works, and, and the improvement he's made just in his high school career.”
Rounding out the class are three-star players Javon Ruffin, the son of former NBA player and Denver native Michael Ruffin, and local product Julian Hammond III from Cherry Creek High School. Hammond is rated as the top player in Colorado by 247sports and averaged 22 points per game as a junior.
Hammond is a dual-sport athlete at Cherry Creek, he is also the quarterback of a football team that won the Class 5A state title last year.
“He’s a young man who comes from a great basketball family and a very good player in his own right,” Boyle said. “And the thing about Julian that I love is, he's obviously a great high school football player. He’s got one state championship under his belt and I know they're shooting for another one here this year. He’s playing the quarterback position in football; obviously shows he's got leadership. You have to have a level of toughness to play the sport of football. We feel like he's got that but as a basketball player in his own right. He's a guy that can shoot it and can handle it. And he's got great anticipation skills. I think he's going to be a very good defender before it's all said and done as well.”