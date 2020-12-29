Colorado saw this as a chance to measure its program. If that was the case, a freshman running back and sophomore backup quarterback grabbed the tape for No. 20 Texas and unspooled it all over the Alamodome playing surface.
Casey Thompson threw four touchdowns in 20 electrifying minutes in relief of starter Sam Ehlinger and Bijan Robinson earned offensive Alamo Bowl offensive MVP honors as the Longhorns sprinted away from Colorado 55-23 on Tuesday night in San Antonio.
“We did not play well,” said first-year Colorado coach Karl Dorrell, whose inaugural season ends with back-to-back losses after a 4-0 start. “There’s no sugarcoating it at all.”
Colorado sidestepped an early onslaught and trailed by just seven points at halftime, but the Longhorns racked up 638 yards of offense and ran away with this.
Thompson completed 8 of 10 passes for 170 yards, including plays that saw him elude pressure and put balls in tight spots for his receivers. His four touchdown passes, all thrown between halftime and the 10-minute mark of the fourth quarter, set an Alamo Bowl record.
Before Thompson arrived on the scene, Colorado had given itself a chance.
Texas stormed to a 14-0 lead on scoring drives of four and six plays — each covering 74-plus yards — while stymieing the Buffaloes. At one point Texas was averaging more than 10 yards per play and the Colorado fewer than 1 yard.
The Longhorns built that early lead in large part behind the work of true freshman running back Bijan Robinson, who ran for 183 yards on 10 carries with a touchdown and caught two passes for 23 yards and two more scores.
But when it looked like a jump-start season for Colorado under new coach Karl Dorrell would stall out in the first quarter, the Buffaloes defense began to dominate and freshman quarterback Brandon Lewis made the most of a chance to run the offense.
Lewis led the first scoring drive — capped by a spinning, gritty 2-yard run from Jarek Broussard on fourth down — and the game changed. Briefly.
Broussard capped his breakout season with 82 yards on 27 carries and two touchdowns for Colorado.
Lewis, seeing his first collegiate action, finished 6-of-8 passing for 95 yards and ran seven times for 72 yards and a touchdown.
Buffs starter Sam Noyer went 8 of 23 for 101 yards and was intercepted twice.
Behind Lewis and a defense that held Texas to 1 of 7 on third-down tries in the first half, Colorado closed the gap to 17-10 at halftime.
Texas (7-3) went back to the running game, scored on a two-play drive to open the third quarter, and then turned it over to Thompson to expand the lead.
Dorrell said he hoped to see how Colorado would measure up to a program like Texas. What he found was discouraging.
“This game tells me how much further we have to go, for sure,” he said.