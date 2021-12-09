Colorado has big plans for electric vehicles. In order to meet the state’s goal for reducing greenhouse gas emissions, officials estimate that nearly 1 million Coloradans will have to trade in their internal combustion engine cars for electric vehicles within the next ten years.
The state has a long way to go, despite the fact that Colorado ranks fifth in the nation for EV adoption. As of last month, Colorado was home to more than 42,000 electric vehicles. Battery electric vehicles, or BEVs, and plug-in hybrids, or PHEVs, account for 4.1% of new vehicle sales in Colorado through the third quarter of this year.
Local auto dealerships will be crucial to meeting these electric vehicle adoption goals. Dealers have been selling cars to customers in every corner of the state for decades — and have the expertise and know-how to steer them toward the electric vehicle that meets their needs and budget.
People are growing more curious about electric vehicles. According to a national survey conducted last year, seven in 10 drivers would consider buying an electric vehicle. But only three in ten know much about them.
There’s a lot to catch up on. Even five years ago, an electric vehicle was not a viable mode of transport for most drivers. Early models could only go 30 to 40 miles on a full charge. Today, the range of many EVs can easily reach 300 miles.
Established carmakers are investing heavily in the production of electric vehicles. Audi, Jaguar and Volvo, among others, have announced end dates for their internal combustion engine vehicles.
Ford’s F-150 Lightning — an all-electric, 560-horsepower version of America’s best-selling truck — will roll off assembly lines next spring. Some 150,000 have already been reserved. The all-new, all-electric GMC Hummer will also be on its way to showrooms soon.
Local dealerships are putting electric vehicles at the center of their businesses, too. When Cadillac announced it would stop selling traditional gas powered vehicles by 2030, it told its 800 licensed U.S. dealers that they could invest their own money in transitioning to sell and service EVs or take a company buyout. More than 80% went all-in on EVs, putting up at least $200,000 each to upgrade their dealerships.
In Colorado, dealers are selling and providing maintenance for at least 12 different battery electric vehicle models right now as well as more than a dozen plug-in hybrids.
Some electric vehicle manufacturers want to sell their cars direct to consumers rather than distributing them through local dealerships. That approach may serve the manufacturers well. But it has serious drawbacks for consumers.
Direct-to-consumer vendors typically offer few models and one-size-fits-all prices. Local dealerships, by contrast, generally stock more variety and have more flexibility to negotiate on price, features, financing and manufacturer incentives. At a dealership, consumers also have the ability to compare electric and gas-powered vehicles side by side.
Further, local dealerships have to compete fiercely for customers.
Fifty-eight communities in Colorado have new car dealerships. Providing a positive sales experience is crucial to their efforts to secure their customers’ business for any future service, repairs, or maintenance. Their bottom lines depend on that kind of retention.
Manufacturers that sell direct don’t have the same incentives. They’re in the business of building cars — not fixing them. So they often view maintenance as a cost center and a distraction. Consequently, consumers who buy direct from a manufacturer generally find themselves with few outlets to visit for maintenance — especially given that few technicians, other than factory trained techs, are able to work on EVs.
This lack of competition in the market for service could lead to longer waits and higher prices.
If Colorado’s roads are dotted with a million-plus electric vehicles ten years from now, as Governor Jared Polis’s first executive order calls for, we’ll all have our state’s new car and truck dealerships to thank.
Don Hicks is Dealer Principal of Shortline Buick GMC in Aurora and Porsche Colorado Springs.