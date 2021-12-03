Penalties. Logan O’Connor has been killing them, drawing them, pestering opposing goalies expecting two or so minutes of relative peace and calm.
For all of last season’s regular-season successes, a minor quibble – just one shorthanded goal, from Valeri Nichushkin. Twenty games into 2021-22, Colorado is tied with Vegas with a league-high five shorthanded goals. O’Connor scored one of his own Nov. 13 against the San Jose Sharks and has set up two more, tying him for the league lead in shorthanded points.
The Avalanche (12-7-1) turned in a flat, scoreless first period Thursday against a Montreal Canadiens (6-17-2) team and organization in disarray.
Early in the second period and 11 seconds into a penalty to fellow penalty killer Tyson Jost, O’Connor stalked Chris Wideman into the corner. He made off with the puck and sent it to Nichushkin, who put the Avalanche on the board in an eventual 4-1 win.
“O.C.’s obviously a very tenacious player,” defenseman Cale Makar said. “He just hunted the puck up the ice and made an unbelievable turnover play and got it to Val. He’s been an incredible player for us this year.
“He works super hard on and off the ice. It’s awesome to see that it’s paying off for him.”
O’Connor also drew a penalty midway through the game. He’s drawn 11 this season – he and Jost are neck-and-neck for first on the team in that category.
After injury limited O’Connor’s 2020-21 season to 22 games, the Avalanche showed their commitment to the former Denver Pioneer. Colorado protected O’Connor in the expansion draft and signed him to a three-year extension through 2024-25 as training camp opened.
He’s at nearly every optional practice. First or fourth line, setting up goals or exchanging shoves, he’s visible.
“He's been huge for us all year,” coach Jared Bednar said. “He's really come into his own the last two seasons. He means a lot to our lineup.”
The utility player filled in on the top line for six games while Nathan MacKinnon was out with a lower-body injury. The points didn’t come – he had one assist while promoted, though Bednar praised his play.
He was bumped to the third line once MacKinnon returned Wednesday.
“It doesn’t matter where we move him, the things that he does to help his linemates has been really consistent and really incredible,” Bednar said Thursday.
“He’s such a puck hound on the forecheck... Such a strong skater. The penalty kill, he’s all over the puck and creating turnovers like he did tonight on Val’s goal. He’s been invaluable for us.”
Bolstered by nearly five minutes on the penalty kill (76.8%, 26th NHL), Nichushkin had the most time on the ice against Montreal among forwards not on the top line. He’s missed nine games with an injury but looks poised to have his best statistical year in Colorado, or maybe in his career.
“He doesn’t score easy,” Bednar said. “He gets a lot of chances, doesn't score on a lot of them, generally.
“His ability to check the puck back and defend and be a shot-suppression guy, a chance-suppression guy, against other teams’ top players is elite, in my opinion. Skates real well. Strong, long.”
Nichushkin has 11 points (6 goals, 5 assists) in 11 games this season. Unlike O’Connor, he’s largely stayed put on the second line.
“If he misses (a game), I find that our second line guys aren’t as productive because he does a lot of the heavy lifting for him,” Bednar said.