The Colorado Avalanche lost Joonas Donskoi in the expansion draft Wednesday as the Seattle Kraken took the Finnish forward to fill out a new roster.
Donskoi, 29, had 31 points (17 goals, 14 assists) in 51 regular-season games, memorably scoring the fastest hat trick in Avalanche history March 31. Though it was the fewest games he’d played yet, the 17 goals were a career high. Donskoi added another five points (3 goals) in the postseason.
He was often a third-line winger and sometimes used on the top power-play unit. He signed a free-agent deal in Colorado in 2019 after four seasons with the San Jose Sharks.
Donskoi's departure alleviates his $3.9 million cap hit the next two seasons. The team has several potential big signings ahead, including unrestricted free agents Gabriel Landeskog and Philipp Grubauer and restricted free agent Cale Makar.
The free agent signing period begins July 28.
The Kraken were unable to try and work out a deal with Landeskog this week. In-house negotiations with the Colorado captain can resume Thursday.
Seattle could have taken forward J.T. Compher or veteran defenseman Erik Johnson, who waived his no-movement clause. Both were left unprotected.
In order, the list of Seattle selections:
Jeremy Lauzon - D, BOS
Will Borgen - D, BUF
Dennis Cholowski - D, DET
Chris Driedger - G, FLA
Cale Fleury - D, MTL
Joey Daccord, G, OTT
Yanni Gourde, F, TBL
Jared McCann, F, TOR
Morgan Geekie, F, CAR
Gavin Bayreuther, D, CBJ
Nathan Bastian, F, NJD
Jordan Eberle, F, NYI
Colin Blackwell, F, NYR
Carson Twarynski, F, PHI
Brandon Tanev, F, PIT
Vitek Vanecek, G, WAS
Tyler Pitlick, F, ARI
John Quenneville, F, CHI
Joonas Donskoi, F, COL
Jamie Oleksiak, D, DAL
Carson Soucy, D, MIN
Calle Jarnkrok, F, NSH
Vince Dunn, D, STL
Mason Appleton, F, WPG
Haydn Fleury, D, ANA
Mark Giordano, D, CGY
Adam Larsson, D, EDM
Kurtis MacDermid, F, LAK
Alexander True, F, SJS
Kole Lind, F, VAN