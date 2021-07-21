06_02_21 avs knights01231.jpg

The Colorado Avalanche lost Joonas Donskoi in the expansion draft Wednesday as the Seattle Kraken took the Finnish forward to fill out a new roster.

Donskoi, 29, had 31 points (17 goals, 14 assists) in 51 regular-season games, memorably scoring the fastest hat trick in Avalanche history March 31. Though it was the fewest games he’d played yet, the 17 goals were a career high. Donskoi added another five points (3 goals) in the postseason.

He was often a third-line winger and sometimes used on the top power-play unit. He signed a free-agent deal in Colorado in 2019 after four seasons with the San Jose Sharks.

Donskoi's departure alleviates his $3.9 million cap hit the next two seasons. The team has several potential big signings ahead, including unrestricted free agents Gabriel Landeskog and Philipp Grubauer and restricted free agent Cale Makar.

The free agent signing period begins July 28.

The Kraken were unable to try and work out a deal with Landeskog this week. In-house negotiations with the Colorado captain can resume Thursday.

Seattle could have taken forward J.T. Compher or veteran defenseman Erik Johnson, who waived his no-movement clause. Both were left unprotected.

In order, the list of Seattle selections:

Jeremy Lauzon - D, BOS

Will Borgen - D, BUF

Dennis Cholowski - D, DET

Chris Driedger - G, FLA

Cale Fleury - D, MTL

Joey Daccord, G, OTT

Yanni Gourde, F, TBL

Jared McCann, F, TOR

Morgan Geekie, F, CAR

Gavin Bayreuther, D, CBJ

Nathan Bastian, F, NJD

Jordan Eberle, F, NYI

Colin Blackwell, F, NYR

Carson Twarynski, F, PHI

Brandon Tanev, F, PIT

Vitek Vanecek, G, WAS

Tyler Pitlick, F, ARI

John Quenneville, F, CHI

Joonas Donskoi, F, COL

Jamie Oleksiak, D, DAL

Carson Soucy, D, MIN

Calle Jarnkrok, F, NSH

Vince Dunn, D, STL

Mason Appleton, F, WPG

Haydn Fleury, D, ANA

Mark Giordano, D, CGY

Adam Larsson, D, EDM

Kurtis MacDermid, F, LAK

Alexander True, F, SJS

Kole Lind, F, VAN

