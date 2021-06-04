LAS VEGAS – Trusting Philipp Grubauer and doing just enough wasn’t a winning formula for the Colorado Avalanche twice in a row. The Vegas Golden Knights dominated long portions of Game 3 in their home arena and came away with a 3-2 victory.

The Golden Knights led for a combined 6:02 Friday but scored in quick succession late to close the second-round series against the Colorado Avalanche to 2-1.

It was Colorado’s first loss of the playoffs.

“For five periods straight now, they’ve been far more competitive than we have,” coach Jared Bednar said. “To dissect the game any further than that is a waste of time.”

Vegas scored twice in 45 seconds. Max Pacioretty deflected a puck underneath a rising Grubauer (40 saves) for the game winner.

Jonathan Marchessault had tied the game with 5:18 left in regulation. Grubauer hit the splits to deny Marchessault but he threw the puck back from behind the goal and it went in off Grubauer’s glove.

“We knew they were going to come in the last 10 minutes and that’s what they did,” forward Mikko Rantanen said.

Rantanen scored to make it 2-1 Colorado on the power play. He watched and waited as Gabriel Landeskog got control of the puck after a faceoff win and sent it up the boards. Rantanen slammed a long shot past Marc-Andre Fleury (18 saves).

The goal Vegas had been threatening since the opening puck drop came from William Karlsson, who kicked a rebound to himself and scored four and a half minutes into the second period.

Rantanen pointed to the lack of turnovers in the neutral zone in Game 1, a trend that’s turned on the Avalanche.

"We were trading chances and that’s not winning hockey, everyone knows that,” he said.

The lead Karlsson provided only lasted 1:29 thanks to Colorado’s reconfigured fourth line.

Pierre-Edouard Bellemare took the initial shot and Fleury allowed a long rebound. Carl Soderberg followed up and scored his first goal since returning to Colorado at the trade deadline.

“Overall maybe we sat back too much in the third, gave them a lot of opportunity,” Soderberg said. “We were almost there.”

It was another active, often impressive night from Grubauer. Though the top power-play unit scored, the first line’s play wasn’t the stuff of highlight reels. Bednar scrambled his lines in the third period.

“We caught them on an off night in Game 1. We gave them life in Game 2, and we were able to come out with a win because of special teams and our goalie,” Bednar said. “We’re going to have to compete way harder than that in order to beat them.”