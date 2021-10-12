The day before the regular season opened for the Colorado Avalanche, the team announced Nathan MacKinnon would miss practice due to COVID protocol.
Tuesday morning’s practice was at Ball Arena. The Avalanche open the 2021-22 campaign Wednesday night against the Chicago Blackhawks.
MacKinnon is a top-line forward and was the team's second-leading scorer last season (20 goals, 45 assists through 48 games). Nazem Kadri practiced with MacKinnon’s linemates, Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen, on Tuesday.