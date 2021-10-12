Avalanche Preview Hockey

FILE - In this May 19, 2021, file photo, Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon is congratulated at the bench after scoring his second goal of night in the third period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the St. Louis Blues in Denver.

 David Zalubowski - staff, AP

The day before the regular season opened for the Colorado Avalanche, the team announced Nathan MacKinnon would miss practice due to COVID protocol.

Tuesday morning’s practice was at Ball Arena. The Avalanche open the 2021-22 campaign Wednesday night against the Chicago Blackhawks.

MacKinnon is a top-line forward and was the team's second-leading scorer last season (20 goals, 45 assists through 48 games). Nazem Kadri practiced with MacKinnon’s linemates, Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen, on Tuesday.

